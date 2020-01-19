NFL 2020 simulated draft: 49ers, Packers reinforce defenses; Bosses, Titans put players on the offensive

The 2020 college football season is over, with LSU being crowned national champion after defeating Clemson 42-25 in the final of the college football tie in New Orleans. The 2020 NFL playoffs have passed the divisional playoffs and entered the conference championship games.

With more than the order of the 2020 NFL Draft resolved now that four more teams have been eliminated from the Super Bowl 54 dispute, and with more known information about how many subclasses they have declared, it is another good time for an updated simulated draft of the NFL from Sporting News.

Several of the CFU stars of LSU and Clemson will arrive early, including a third consecutive QB winner of the Heisman Trophy in number 1 overall. Without further ado, this is how we see the first round selections for April 23, from No. 1 to No. 32.

NFL 2020 simulated draft

Joe burrow



1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much. Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills have also flourished in Baton Rouge, with his ridiculous performances in the Alabama game and the PPC against Oklahoma and Clemson as a big game sauce. Consider it a better full version of Jared Goff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent stallions of Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa. With the defensive mentality of Ron Rivera hired as head coach, assuming that the Redskins do not receive an offer of not being able to refuse the exchange, they should seize the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games. He is the clear choice for a team that does not need a QB.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Lions were terrible against the race in 2019, and Matt Patricia, with a talent that fades in the middle of her defensive front, could use an elite race padding with excellent internal quick-pass juice. Brown would do well. At 6-5, 318 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field. Lions can also consider the advantage here, but Brown is the best pure lineman in the class, period.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

The Giants will miss Young's rush services for general manager Dave Gettleman, but they can recover well here with another high-level Big Ten prospect. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and also stands firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Now that we know that Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should recover completely from his terrifying hip injury, he has to be the one chosen for the Dolphins. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as a QB bridge in case Tagovailoa needs extra time to reach his maximum strength. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) for a team that needs to look to their future QB beyond Philip Rivers. Herbert comes with some concerns of durability, and although he is efficient and mentally hard in general, there are times when he can fall into a depression with his decision-making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on Herbert, and his recent athletic explosion would be a welcome asset in Los Angeles.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

The Panthers should be thinking about the best defensive player available for Matt Rhule, since behind their bad career defense, they also had problems in the field coverage with Donte Jackson did not look good and James Bradberry was a pending free agent. Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a type of closure, with his strengths in the press.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Giving Kyler Murray a true versatile man would allow Christian Kirk to be more dangerous as a complementary game creator. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; He is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 198 pounds.

Isaiah Simmons



9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Jaguars had one of the worst linebacker moves in the NFL in 2019. Simmons seems to be across the field at all times for Clemson with great speed and range at 6-4, 230 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players at Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. That will change with new coach Kevin Stefanski, leaning toward the race and with offensive mentality Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

The Jets could consider an open catcher, but they could also use a stone for their offensive line against Sam Darnold. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the fray of the first round as an athletic beast that attracts more attention with his Trojan tape.

Kristian Fulton



12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned this season despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career.

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts have an aging (and pain) T.Y. Hilton with little playmaking pop elsewhere with an open receiver. Lamb, a clone of DeAndre Hopkins, can be an explosive in the field and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, he only needed 62 receptions to record 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games in his last season in Oklahoma.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. He combines his abilities to block passes with power and physics in the running game. In the worst case, you can start immediately on the right side in front of Donovan Smith with Demar Dotson, 34, in free agency.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Broncos need some defensive and defense help, but they could also use momentum in their offensive game to help both QB second-year Drew Lock and third-year runner Phillip Lindsay. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs a little time to become an elite pass guard.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Falcons always seem to be looking for more fast pass interruptions to help their high school (also a primary need), as some selections have not worked as expected. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

Grant Delpit



17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys need an update with free security to improve in covering backs and wings closed. Delpit flies around the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Dolphins desperately need a real workhorse for reconstruction. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he receive enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was most exhibited during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 6,581 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8 Bears)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders need to strengthen their inner front with a player similar to Geno Atkins for Paul Guenther. You can look at Will Muschamp's defense, where Kinlaw, 6-6 and 310 pounds, posted 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle will also be considered with this election.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the selection they acquired for him with Diggs, who can pair well with A.J. Bouye due to its size (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. Diggs has risen quickly on the board with his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

Tee Higgins



21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles desperately need a great threat on the receiving body of Carson Wentz, given the age of DeSean Jackson and a collapse of Alshon Jeffery. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, Higgins has posted 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He also ran for a 36-yard score against LSU.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Bills need another big weapon to complement their two suddenly established veterans, John Brown outside and Cole Beasley in the slot. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Patriots could also think of several defensive needs, but do not fall asleep with them taking another wide receiver in the first round, a little more complete to work with the still developing N & # 39; Keal Harry. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a great touch of great play after capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes, standing out in a troubled team.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

The Saints should seek to pass the pending free agent Andrus Peat after his unstable season full of injuries. They could also return to a Badgers program that has served them so well with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next on the strong line of inside blockers of the Badgers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants).

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi

Xavier Rhodes has quickly vanished as a great cover man, and Trae Waynes is a pending free agent. Dantzler (6-2, 185 pounds) is a good size and uses his hands and hips well to be detrimental to receptors in the field. It is at its best operating in the area. It can unfold well in defense of Mike Zimmer.

Justin Jefferson



26. Miami Dolphins (10 to 6 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be present for a while. Now they can get someone to complement it as a great threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) has emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands whose speed remains underestimated. He managed 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Seahawks will have a hard time keeping free agent Jadeveon Clowney, who seems determined to break the bank with any contender. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

28. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are pending free agents, and the Ravens should take some defensive direction early. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

The Titans can go to the best player available in many positions after their surprise career in the playoffs. Corey Davis has given them limited returns, and they could use a tough big game target to add to AJ Brown's explosives. Johnson (6-2, 205 pounds) can solve that problem as a strong pass receiver and a great route runner for Ryan Tannehill, who will probably be rehired. He can go up and get any ball and fight anyone to get it.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Packers still need to prop up the middle of their defense in multiple facets. Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing up as downhill against the race or hitting.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

With Travis Etienne de Clemson without entering the 2020 draft, Swift is the best early option for the Chiefs to advance in the field after taking full advantage of veteran veteran supporter Damien Wiliams, who was a bit exaggerated with a prominent role and One year left his contract enters its 28-year season. Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field. He also shone well as a Bulldogs receiver and can excel in the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

32. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Xaiver McKinney, S, Alabama

The Niners have seen that their defensive work in the draft was worth it, but with Jimmie Ward as a pending free agent, they could consider addressing security alongside Jaquiski Tartt. At 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, driving tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners.