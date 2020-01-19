NFL 2020 playoff calendar: updated support and TV channels for AFC and NFC championship games

The NFL playoff group for the 2020 postseason conference championship round was finalized when the Packers beat the Seahawks on Sunday night to close the divisional round, which presented its share of notable results.

While the 49ers had little trouble running over the Vikings on their way to the NFC championship game a day before the Packers joined them with their victory over Seattle, the AFC championship game showdown is a surprise.

The Titans, a week after bothering the Patriots along the way and ensuring that a new team will win the Super Bowl this year, achieved an even more shocking surprise against the Ravens.

Tennessee will travel to Kansas City for the AFC title. The Chiefs beat a disastrous first quarter against the Texans in the division round and flew to Houston.

NFL conference championship duels

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 6. Tennessee Titans

The Chiefs were almost wrong and let the Texans receive the AFC title against their division rivals, but Patrick Mahomes and company were too strong for Houston in the division round. Unless the Titans have a third consecutive amazing surprise in them, the Chiefs are likely to be too much for them too.

This is a rematch of the Week 10 game that Tennessee won at home 35-32. The Titans achieved the victory thanks to a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds to play. That was Mahomes' first game in the lineup after a knee injury cost him three starts. It was played on November 10. Kansas City has not lost since then, and Mahomes seems to be improving every week.

Another improvement in Kansas City has been the defense that allowed Tennessee runner Derrick Henry to accumulate 188 yards at the Week 10 meeting. Even considering that improvement, Henry is expected to continue the good run the Titans have ridden on. the AFC championship game.

However, no matter what Henry does, it may not matter given how Mahomes is playing.

1. San Francisco 49ers vs. 2. Green Bay Packers

The 49ers best seeded, who hit the Vikings in the divisional round to reach their first NFC championship game since the 2013 season, were going to take a rematch no matter which team won the game Sunday night at Green Bay. They will get the No. 2 seeded Packers, who may or may not have been the preference considering that San Francisco destroyed Green Bay at home in Week 12.

That was the worst performance of the Packers of the season, but it also marks the last time they lost a game. Driven by a stingy defense, a reliable hurried attack and that guy named Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay is playing some of his best soccer games of the season at the perfect time.

On the other hand, according to what happened in the divisional round, so is San Francisco. SN Vinnie Iyer writes about the 49ers who enter the NFC championship game: "This is more about the 49ers than who they are playing. There was a lot of evidence against the Vikings that they are an impassive and well-oiled machine, a that takes them back in time to look like their best playoff teams. "

TV show of the NFL conference championship

The two championship games of the conference are divided between the two main NFL broadcast partners, CBS and Fox. The first will show the AFC championship game, and the latter will lead the NFC championship game.

As usual, and this year reflecting the start times of Sunday's playoff division games, the first conference championship game will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET, with the second following at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Below is the full schedule of the NFL conference championship for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Sunday, January 19

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Bosses against the Titans 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA) 49ers vs. Packers 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

NFL playoff bracket 2020

Seed Equipment Record Insured one) Baltimore crows 14-2 No. 1 seed; division two) Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 No. 2 seed; division 3) New England Patriots 12-4 No. 3 seed; division 4) Houston Texans 10-6 No. 4 seed; division 5) Buffalo Bills 10-6 No. 5 seed 6) Tennessee Titans 9-7 No. 6 seed