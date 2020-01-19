Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the huge tape, Winona Ryder becomes gothic on the red carpet

%MINIFYHTML96a0de97663ec8685d74f28ca49c9cfe11% %MINIFYHTML96a0de97663ec8685d74f28ca49c9cfe12%

While others choose to decorate the red carpet with colorful dresses, Winona makes sure it is different, since the star of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; It becomes gothic but elegant in a black Dior design.

Hollywood will once again have one of the most important nights on Sunday, January 19, as the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Before the awards are given to the winners of the night, celebrities hit the red carpet, more precisely the silver carpet, while showing their best fashion.

Calling attention that night was "game of Thrones"alum Nathalie Emmanuel who arrived with a custom Miu Miu dress with a huge ribbon on the chest. She combed her hair here in a bun. She opted to go minimalist with jewelry.

Lili reinhartMeanwhile, he made a SAG debut while looking stunning in a black and white Miu Miu dress that had pearls on top. Adding blings to his look, the "Riverdale"The actress was complemented with jewelry by Harry Winston.

Looking bold for the occasion was Margot Robbie. The "Bomb"The actress, who was nominated for three awards tonight, arrived in a Halter Chanel dress while wearing layered necklaces. As for Lupita Nyong & # 39; O, the "U.S"The star was totally dazzling as she wore a Louis Vuitton sequin dress with floral print.

That night also saw "Strange things"cast meeting on the red carpet. Lead actress Millie Bobby Brown She looked adult while opting for an elegant look with a white pantsuit by Louis Vuitton. Co-star Noah Schnapp He further emphasized his title as a heartbreaker while wearing a blue Balmain suit.

Dakota Fanning He was also among the stars that shone on the red carpet. The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The star, who was nominated for a performance highlighted by a group of specialists in a film category, raised the bar of fashion very high after adorning the red carpet with a dazzling dark green Valentino set that allowed her to take a look at its amazing abs through the cut of the keyhole in the center to the silhouette that hugs the body.

While others chose a colorful dress, Winona Ryder He made sure she was different. The "Stranger Things" star became gothic with a Dior design. The outfit of the veteran actress consisted of a black dress with ruffled skirt and transparent top. He completed the look with a black blazer and a matching handbag.

The SAG-AFTRA 2020 awards are currently ongoing. Among the first winners are "Avengers Final Game"and" Game of Thrones "that compiled the best set tricks in the movie and TV categories, respectively.