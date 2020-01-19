Musician David Olney dies on stage during the Florida composers festival

On Saturday night, David Olney, the singer and songwriter from Nashville, died on stage after collapsing at the Composers Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. David was 71, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Olney's website confirmed that he died from a heart attack.

Olney is known primarily for his work in collaboration with Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. After his death, Amy Rigby commemorated the composer of a lifetime. She was acting next to him when he suddenly stood still.

A Variety report states that David was sitting on his stool until other members of the group realized he was really dead. Other musicians who played next to him thought he was simply taking a break, but then realized that he had died there.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olney moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1973, and then formed the band, The X-Rays. His first album, Eye of the Storm, fell in 1986. Olney released more than 25 albums throughout his long career, says Tennessean.

Olney was married to Regine, and they had a daughter, Lillian, and a son named Redding. According to the artist's Wikipedia page, he also joined the band, Simpson, directed by Bland Simpson, in 1971, and released an album in New York until he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, a year later.

As noted above, Olney moved to Nashville the following year and tried to buy his songs on several record labels until he finally formed the aforementioned band, The X-Rays. They worked with record labels, Austin City Limits and Rounder Records.

They opened for Elvis Costello, but then dissolved the group in 1985. Another legend who passed away in the music industry last year was the "Two Tickets to Paradise,quot; singer, Eddie Money, who suddenly died in September 2019.

Money had a long and illustrious career during the seventies and eighties, with several successful songs like "Baby Hold On,quot;, "Think I’ In Love "," Take Me Home Tonight "and many others. Fans loved him for his hoarse voice and also for his working class environment.



