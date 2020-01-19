Millie Bobby Brown faces a violent reaction to the "inappropriate" outfit of the SAG Awards: she looks like 40

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

For the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the star of & # 39; Strangers Things & # 39; Wear a white long-sleeved winter dress over custom pants.

Millie Bobby BrownThe choice of attire at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was not everyone's favorite. Instead of receiving praise, the "Strange things"The star received a violent reaction by wearing a dress that people considered inappropriate during the event that took place on Sunday, January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

For the ceremony, Millie opted for an elegant look with a long-sleeved white winter coat dress with a belt and asymmetric hem over tailored pants. Her coat featured a deep neckline that offered a glimpse of her neckline, while complementing the look with matching jewels and heels. The 15-year-old star also wore a smoky eye and a dusty pink lip gloss and wore straight straight hair.

Millie was definitely confident in hitting the red carpet and posing along with her co-stars of "Stranger Things," but people didn't enjoy her dress as much as they think it's not appropriate for their age. "She looks like a 40-year-old woman," said one. "These stylists have Hollywood teenagers who dress older than the stars of the 40s. Why do you wear a blazer dress and cigarette pants at age 15?" another asked, adding: "And no, I don't think he should dress inappropriately, but he's 15 years old and should have fun with his looks."

"Why does Millie Bobby Brown (15) look like she is 40 years old for the #SAGAwards", another echoed the sentiment, with another ranting, "Is this 13 and 30 things? It's strange how old Millie Bobby is Brown looks in this outfit and with this makeup. Be young! Look young! "Referring to"Godzilla: king of monsters"controversial star friendship with Duck, another joked, "Drake about to act." Someone criticized her: "Aren't you only 15 years old? What the hell are you doing on the red carpet as a 32-year-old actress, twice divorced, trying to stay in the public eye?"

Millie has not yet responded to the reaction.