Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: this is how you feel about your new relationship.

It seems that Liam Hemsworth has already moved from his ex, Miley Cyrus after his shocking divorce eight months after their marriage. So how do you feel with Liam dating Gabriella Brooks?

A source tells HollywoodLife that Miley, who also moved with Cody Simpson, is definitely not trying to make the situation uncomfortable.

‘Miley doesn't ask her mutual friends about Liam's new relationship. She doesn't want to bother anyone. She is not controlling Liam, as they have very few mutual friends with whom they both speak, however, many of her friends chose sides and do not communicate with each other after the separation. They will communicate here and there among friends, but not for that. The separation was also difficult for their few mutual friends, "they explained.

As you have heard, just a few days ago, Liam and Gabriella were enjoying each other's company in Byron Bay, Australia and packing a large amount of PDA.

They were definitely not shy or trying to keep their romance private judging by all the kiss pictures the paparazzi managed to take.

While everything is new to them, it seems that their relationship is evolving quite quickly given the fact that Liam has already presented the young beauty to her parents.

Meanwhile, Miley and Cody's relationship is also going very well.

Inside information also revealed through the same news media that ‘Miley and Liam have not spoken for quite some time. They barely spoke after the breakup. They will always love each other in the background and the friends close to them feel that they still love each other. When they separated, many of their closest friends were incredulous and thought they would be together again. "

Well, at this time, it doesn't seem that it is still possible for them.



