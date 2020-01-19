Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, accuses his daughter of "destroying,quot; the royal family

Followers of the royal family know that Meghan Markle is not exactly on the best terms with her father, Thomas Markle. In fact, during a Channel 5 documentary, Thomas accused his daughter of "destroying,quot; the royal family, stating that it was like a "Walmart with a crown on," due to his recent elections.

The 75-year-old man, in the aforementioned UK documentary that will be released soon, declared that Harry and Meghan were like "lost souls,quot; and described the situation as "shameful,quot; for everyone involved, especially the royal family.

In the clip published on Sunday by the document, Thomas Markle: my storyThomas said it was one of the "largest long-lived institutions,quot; before making the comments described above. Thomas went on to say that Meghan and the Prince were making a big mistake.

Thomas stated that everything seemed quite confusing because Meghan essentially got what all the girls once dreamed of: marrying a prince. The father of the former Suits star says he must have been motivated by the money.

As previously reported, Meghan and the Prince were forced to return the money for the renovations they had made at Frogmore Cottage, which cost several million dollars. In addition, Markle states that Meghan and Harry essentially rescinded the promise they made when they first entered the royal family.

He went on to say that none of them knows what they are really looking for. As noted above, Thomas and Meghan's relationship has been on unstable ground since he did not show up for his royal wedding in May 2018 due to an alleged heart attack.

Thomas was also arrested staging photographs by the paparazzi. As to whether he sees them or not talking to him anymore, Thomas explained that it was now a lost cause.

Thomas and Meghan revealed that they were leaving their high positions in the royal family at the beginning of the new year, sending shock waves through the entertainment media. It is not clear what Meghan and Harry plan to do next, however, Netflix has already shown interest in working with them.



