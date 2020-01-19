Meghan Markle's separated father weighs on the royal exit with shadow

Meghan markleseparated father Thomas Markle says her daughter and her husband Prince Harrythey are "cheaper,quot; to the royal family and "turning it into a Walmart with a crown,quot;, after their shocking announcement to stop as "high-ranking members,quot; of the monarchy.

The 75-year-old man commented on a documentary filmed for Channel 5 in the United Kingdom after the unilateral revelation of the couple more than a week ago. An excerpt was released early Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II He announced that after the discussions, an agreement had been reached on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"It's disappointing because it really got every girls dream," says Thomas in the video. "All the young girls wanted to become princesses and they got it and now they are throwing that away, because it seems they are throwing it for money."

In their unilateral announcement, Meghan and Harry said that in addition to resigning as "royalty members," they seek to work to be financially independent and raise their child. Archie harrison both in the United Kingdom and in North America. In his statements, the palace said that under the terms of the agreement reached, Meghan and Harry would no longer use their RHS titles and would no longer use public funds, and would also pay some that were used last year to renovate their home in the United Kingdom , Frogmore Cabin.

"It's a bit embarrassing for me," says Thomas also in the documentary. "When they got married, they assumed an obligation and the obligation is to be part of royalty and represent royalty and it would be silly for them not to do it. This is like one of the largest and longest-standing institutions in history." They are destroying it. They are making it cheaper. They are putting it in disrepair. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this. "

"I think they are both becoming lost souls right now," he adds. "I don't know what they are looking for."