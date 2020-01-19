Meghan Markle's separated father weighs on the royal exit with shadow

Meghan markleseparated father Thomas Markle says her daughter and her husband Prince Harrythey are "cheaper,quot; to the royal family and "turning it into a Walmart with a crown,quot;, after their shocking announcement to stop as "high-ranking members,quot; of the monarchy.
The 75-year-old man commented on a documentary filmed for Channel 5 in the United Kingdom after the unilateral revelation of the couple more than a week ago. An excerpt was released early Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II He announced that after the discussions, an agreement had been reached on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"It's disappointing because it really got every girls dream," says Thomas in the video. "All the young girls wanted to become princesses and they got it and now they are throwing that away, because it seems they are throwing it for money."
In their unilateral announcement, Meghan and Harry said that in addition to resigning as "royalty members," they seek to work to be financially independent and raise their child. Archie harrison both in the United Kingdom and in North America. In his statements, the palace said that under the terms of the agreement reached, Meghan and Harry would no longer use their RHS titles and would no longer use public funds, and would also pay some that were used last year to renovate their home in the United Kingdom , Frogmore Cabin.
"It's a bit embarrassing for me," says Thomas also in the documentary. "When they got married, they assumed an obligation and the obligation is to be part of royalty and represent royalty and it would be silly for them not to do it. This is like one of the largest and longest-standing institutions in history." They are destroying it. They are making it cheaper. They are putting it in disrepair. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this. "
"I think they are both becoming lost souls right now," he adds. "I don't know what they are looking for."
Thomas's other daughter Samantha markle, a staunch critic of the duchess, also recently expressed some thoughts about the royal exit. Talking on ITV & # 39; s This morning At the end of last week, he said that it seemed that Meghan enjoyed real life at first, and then stopped when she was criticized in the press.
In the past two years, many of the British tabloids have criticized the duchess for her appearance and her alleged behavior towards royal personnel, which has never been confirmed. It has also been subject to racism and sexism by the press and social networks.
Samantha said in This morning that it was "quite shocking and painful that this racism issue ever came out."
"I didn't see anything that was racist in nature, so it seemed a mistake of guilt to avoid responsibility for many things," he said. "I feel it was his decision (that she and Harry quit as royals) because I wasn't happy with the criticisms that were being made publicly."
Both Samantha and Thomas have repeatedly spoken about Meghan and the royal family in the press. His father has often publicly asked Meghan to contact him since they stopped talking just before Harry and her royal wedding in 2018. In his last interview, he seemed defeated.
"I can't see her approaching me, especially now," he said.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1888505 6342, Getty Images
Thomas filmed his interview for the Channel 5 documentary in the middle of a legal battle in which he, the Duchess and a tabloid from the United Kingdom participated, The mail on Sunday, that she and Harry are demanding to publish excerpts from a private and emotional letter she had sent him. It is speculated that Thomas and Meghan could end up facing each other in court, where he would act as a witness for the newspaper.
"Of course I would (testify)," Samantha said in This morning.
Thomas has previously defended his choice to make the note public. In recently filed court documents, The mail on Sunday She states that the Duchess's "privacy rights do not extend to silence her father," and that she allegedly sent him the letter knowing that it could be made public at a later date.