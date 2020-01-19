Meet & # 39; Bad Luck Chuck & # 39 ;, the Chiefs fan decided not to curse the Kansas City Super Bowl shot

He may have left the game, but he never stopped believing.

Longtime Chiefs fan Charles Penn (also known by his new nickname, "Bad Luck Chuck,quot;) believed he had cursed Kansas City in its poor start in Sunday's AFC division game against the Texans Despite spending $ 258 on a ticket, Penn decided that he needed to leave so that his favorite team could return to normal.

Penn, a 31-year-old postal clerk from Missouri, tweeted a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium in the first quarter while Kansas City lost 21-0.

"I'm leaving here so we can start the second half of the comeback," Penn tweeted. "I have to go, man. It's the only hope."

In his absence, Kansas City scored 42 points unanswered and beat Houston by 20 points in one of the biggest returns in NFL history.

Needless to say, Penn's video went viral, now he has up to 1.3 million views on Twitter, and he became an instant hero when Chiefs fans celebrated his sacrifice.

During the post-game press conference of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback was asked if he had anything to say to Penn.

"Watch the next game at home," Mahomes laughed.

Mahomes then shared his thanks for Penn on Twitter.

I appreciate you for doing the best for the Kingdom! 😂😂😂 – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 13, 2020

Penn told the Kansas City Star that he attended each of the Bosses' last three losses, including last year's AFC championship game against the Patriots. He plans to listen to Mahomes' words and watch Sunday's AFC championship game against the Titans from home, and it seems he will be rewarded for his decision.

One of Mahomes' sponsors, Head & Shoulders, offered to give Penn the "definitive,quot; boss party.

Penn's new fame has also led the calls of the producers of "The Ellen Degeneres Show,quot; and "Sunday NFL Countdown,quot; asking to come to the shows. His follow-up on Twitter is up to 6,000 (and counting) from 1,300 before the game. And he told the Star that donations to his Venmo and Apple Cash accounts have doubled the price he paid for the ticket.

Penn's story shows that sometimes bad luck can become a bit of good luck.