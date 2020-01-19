



Antoine Dupont breaks for Toulouse

Toulouse ended Gloucester's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup with a 35-14 at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The attempts of Joe Tekori, Romain Ntamack (two), Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille were enough to assure Toulouse a quarter-final at home against Ulster. Thomas Ramos also contributed 10 points from the kick tee.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Jason Woodward scored Gloucester's attempts, with Billy Twelvetrees kicking four points.

In the full knowledge that they needed to win with a test bonus point to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stages, Gloucester attacked from the start.

Joe Tekori upsets Toulouse

And they were celebrating their first attempt after two minutes, with a timely cross shot from Lloyd Evans allowing Rees-Zammit to land.

Twelve trees were converted to give visitors an early 7-0 lead. But Toulouse returned the blow shortly after, when Tekori, Samoa's international, went from a short range courtesy of a well-worked driving lineout, with Ramos adding the extras.

The hosts took the ascent with an imperative break from the scrum half Antoine Dupont, who attracted his man to put Ntamack.

Ramos converted but Gloucester regained possession and was close to a second attempt.

Franco Mostert secures a lineout ball for Gloucester

Inside the center, Mark Atkinson pushed the ball forward into Ramos' hands with the test line at his mercy. Ramos accelerated from his own five-meter line to Gloucester's 22, but was stopped by a magnificent Rees-Zammit tack.

The ball was recycled to Cheslin Kolbe, who was the victim of a high Gloucester tackle out of half of Evans, who received 10 minutes at the dump.

Toulouse took full advantage of his numerical advantage when Ntamack danced to beat three defenders on his third attempt, with Ramos becoming.

Just when Toulouse seemed to be reaching a comfortable victory, a break from Evans put Woodward to try. Twelve converted trees, which means Gloucester turned 21-14 back.

Romain Ntamack scores for Toulouse

Toulouse flexed his muscles in the early stages of the second half with an excellent break from Kolbe and some lovely Ramos hands, which resulted in a Marchant crossing from a short range.

And the hosts put the result beyond doubt when the replacement prostitute Baille broke through after a series of powerful scrums by the French club.

The spirits exploded during the final stages when Alex Craig de Gloucester and Selevasio Tolofua de Toulouse were sent to the trash to fight.

The hosts went to the Gloucester line in the final stages, with their scrummaging forcing visitors to constantly infringe, which resulted in Alex Seville being sent to the bin.