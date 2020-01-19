Match report – Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd

Match report and highlights while Liverpool extend their lead at the top by beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield



















Highlights: Liverpool defeats Manchester United to go with 16 points ahead

Virgil van Dijk's header helped Liverpool on its way to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in Anfield, as they extended their lead at the top to 16 points.

Jurgen Klopp's team had two more goals discarded before the interval and increased intensity again in the second half before Mohamed Salah's goal added brightness to the victory at the end.

The failure to find the second goal until the time of detention made the final nervous and United had their moments in the second half with Anthony Martial approaching, but there was not going to be a draw.

United remains the only team to take points from Liverpool this season, but without the injured Marcus Rashford, there would be no repetition here for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team.

United also had a promising start, but their initial effort was soon undermined when they relented from a corner for the eighth time in the Premier League this season.

The delivery of Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right found at the head of Van Dijk, who ran over Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire to propel the ball beyond David de Gea.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring when Liverpool marched in Anfield

The clash between the scorer and the goalkeeper was repeated amid a controversy in the middle of the first half when Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead.

De Gea looked for a high ball after Salah had mishandled his shot, but United's goalkeeper dropped the ball into the six-yard area under pressure from Van Dijk.

Sadio Mane took possession and fed Roberto Firmino, who curved the ball beautifully in the corner just for a VAR review to not allow it for Van Dijk's robust challenge.

At this point, United's counterattack flow began to run out when the Anfield crowd pushed their team and Liverpool's advances began to overwhelm the visiting team.

Georginio Wijnaldum also thought that he had found the second goal after getting caught in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's measured ball, but it was correctly considered offside.

Andreas Pereira was almost United level against the game streak, but he was stretching to get to the center of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and could only deflect the ball from the post.

On the other end, Mane had a wonderful opportunity to extend Liverpool's lead, but his left-handed effort as he ran towards Salah's pass stayed away from De Gea's right boot.

Liverpool came out with an even greater intention in the second half and Salah should have scored from the center of Robertson's left, but couldn't get the right contact with the ball.

Jordan Henderson then produced a brilliant left-footed shot that De Gea shot superbly at the post while Liverpool continued attacking after attack.

Jurgen Klopp named the same Liverpool team that beat Tottenham last time with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retaining his place in the midfield. The interesting changes were in the bank where Fabinho returned to the team for the first time since November, while Joel Matip was fit enough to be part of the team for the first time since October. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with a four back instead of returning to the last five that secured a point against Liverpool at Anfield, but with a turn. Brandon Williams was pushed further forward with Luke Shaw entering the left side. The big loss was that of the scorer of that first meeting with Marcus Rashford discarded due to a subsequent complaint.

There was a warning for Liverpool when Fred shot wide and the great opportunity for United came when Martial shot from a good position just before the hour mark.

With the result on the balance sheet, United pushed hard to level up with the presentation of Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood, but the clear opening never came.

Instead, it was Salah who had the last word, scoring his first goal against Manchester United after running towards Alisson clearance in the field and placing the ball beyond De Gea.

Mohamed Salah scored one last second for Liverpool

United and Solskjaer will be encouraged in an energetic effort. For Liverpool and Klopp, they will take the victory and the points that bring them a little closer to that long-awaited Premier League title.

Whats Next?

The games keep coming for these two teams. Liverpool returned to Premier League action against Wolves in Molineux on Thursday before facing Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday. His game in hand in the Premier League also leaves home and will be played on January 29 against West Ham at the London stadium.

Manchester United also has three more games to play before January ends, in three different competitions. There is a home game against Burnley in Old Trafford on Wednesday before a fourth-round FA Cup clash against Tranmere or Watford next weekend. The second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City is on January 29.