Mario Balotelli was sent to Brescia after a seven-minute cameo against Cagliari | Soccer news





Mario Balotelli has been kicked out 12 times in his career.

Mario Balotelli's game lasted only seven minutes before he was ejected in Brescia's 2-2 draw against Cagliari on Sunday.

Balotelli left the bench after 74 minutes and was shown a yellow card for a high entry on Fabio Pisacane de Cagliari.

Then he was immediately shown a second yellow card for his angry reaction to the reservation.

The 29-year-old, who has five goals in 15 appearances this season, has accumulated 12 red cards.

Balotelli reacted angrily to his initial reservation and received a second yellow for his protest.

"It was an unfortunate incident, since we all thought the initial yellow card was tough. He jumped for the ball and didn't see the defender behind him," said Brescia coach Eugenio Corini.

"It's a shame, since we stayed with 10 men for the last 10 minutes and we couldn't count on the resource Balotelli is having on the team."

"We brought home one point today, but it had been so close to three."

Brescia does not win in five and is currently 18th in Serie A, one point away from safety.