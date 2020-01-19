Marcus Rashford is out for & # 39; weeks & # 39; with a back injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML029fba2c2ab6c633442d6296465dd71e11% %MINIFYHTML029fba2c2ab6c633442d6296465dd71e12%

Continue the preparation while Manchester United visits Liverpool in Renault Super Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League. Watch the game clips and the best moments of the games for free





%MINIFYHTML029fba2c2ab6c633442d6296465dd71e13% %MINIFYHTML029fba2c2ab6c633442d6296465dd71e14%











1:38



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United admits before the match with Liverpool that Marcus Rashford will be out for several weeks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United admits before the match with Liverpool that Marcus Rashford will be out for several weeks

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not expected to return from his back injury "for a few weeks," according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer confirmed that Rashford aggravated a long-standing back problem in the replay of the third round of the FA Cup against Wolves in Old Trafford.

Rashford entered as a substitute in the 64th minute, but was forced to retire just over 15 minutes after a collision with Matt Doherty.

Solskjaer says he is not expected to return before the United mid-season break, which will take place between February 2 and 17.

"He received a couple of blows again and a couple of jerks when he faced Wolves, and his back worsened," Solskjaer said. Sky Sports

Marcus Rashford injured his back after introducing himself as a substitute against Wolves

"He has had some problems before and, of course, we will give him time to recover and rest before putting him back on the field. He has always recovered quickly before, so hopefully he will do it again."

When asked if he could stay for weeks, Solskjaer added: "I wouldn't expect him to come back in the next few weeks and we have a mid-season break. I'm not sure we'll see before that, no. We're going to give him the time he needs ".

Rashford will miss the Premier League games against Burnley and Wolves, a draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tranmere or Watford and the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

He could return in time for a visit to Chelsea in the Premier League on February 17.

Keane joins Souness, Carra and Neville – How to continue

This weekend Renault Super Sunday bring a star Sky sports Expert training that includes Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane. Keane will join David Jones in the Renault Super Sunday studio, alongside Graeme Souness and Patrice Evra, while Neville and Carragher are in a comment with Martin Tyler.

Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Start 4.30pm. Sky sports customers can watch clips in the game on the live matches blog in the Sky sports Website and application. The highlights will also be published in the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.

Upgrade before Liverpool vs Manchester United and get the 8 Sky Sports channels for only an additional £ 20 per month for 18 months.

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports TV pass for only £ 20