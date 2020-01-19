Magic Of Light heading to Cheltenham | Racing news





Magic of Light on the way to victory at bet365 Mares Hurdle in Ascot

It is likely that Magic Of Light, last year's Grand National finalist, will line up for the Seas & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before his return to Aintree after his last success at Ascot on Saturday.

Jessica Harrington's mare found that Tiger Roll was too strong in the world's most famous obstacle course last spring and has continued in excellent shape this season.

Having won a chase of mares in Newbury for the second consecutive year in his penultimate start, Magic Of Light successfully defended his crown in an obstacle of grade two mares in Berkshire, giving weight to Harrington's theory, his position is better never.

"He was delighted with her. It sounds strange to think about it because he is now nine years old, but he seems to be improving and Robert (Power) keeps saying he feels stronger than last year," said the Moone-based coach.

"She did very well. We were worried about the heavy terrain, since last year her improvement seemed to come when we put her on a bit better ground. Now she is a little stronger, she is obviously dealing with the test conditions much better ".

After his 12-month victory at Ascot, Magic Of Light was hit shortly at Lady Protectress Mares & # 39; Chase in Huntingdon six days later before unseating his rider at Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse and finishing the field in Last in Cheltenham.

Harrington is plotting a slightly different route to Aintree this term.

He added: "He arrived at his house at 7.15 in the morning and seems fine. He will not go to Huntingdon next weekend and we will try to find him a career in February.

"We will take a look and see what there is. I think there is a chase of the mares in Exeter, so it could be an option and there is also the Bobbyjo in Fairyhouse, but I would probably prefer to run over fences in England. Just think that the fences are a Little more forgiving.

"We will take her somewhere in February, everything will be fine, and then we will go to the Seas & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham. I don't know if she is good enough to win that, but it must be said She is there with the best mares after of his performance yesterday.

"After Cheltenham, roll again at the Grand National."

Magic Of Light has a better price of 25-1 for Seas & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham, while it is 20-1 for Randox Health Grand National.