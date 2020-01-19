Mack The Man addressed to Betfair Hurdle | Racing news





Mack the Man – aimed at Betfair Hurdle

Evan Williams keeps his fingers crossed. Mack The Man makes the cut for Betfair Hurdle next month in Newbury.

The six-year-old boy failed to get ahead in his first six career starts and stopped at his last outing last season at Sandown in early March.

However, it has improved greatly since returning from a summer break, making a successful comeback in Warwick in November before continuing on a disability obstacle listed in Sandown the following month.

Mack The Man had the option of returning against rookies at Rossington Main in Haydock, but Williams decided to keep his gunpowder dry in the hopes of running the most valuable handicap obstacle of the season.

Williams said: "Okay, but we decided not to run in Haydock and follow the plan and wait for Newbury."

"Obviously we are near the end of the weights, so we will have to wait and see if we enter or not."

"It is a bet, but I prefer to be at that end of the weights waiting to enter than at the other end of the weights knowing that we will."

Mack The Man is priced at 14-1 for the £ 155,000 Betfair Hurdle on February 8, with Hughie Morrison's Not So Sleepy the 7-1 favorite.

The latter will get a bonus of £ 100,000 from the sponsors if he succeeds, having turned the generally competitive Betfair Exchange trophy into a procession in Ascot last month.