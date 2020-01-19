Mac Miller's brother makes an emotional tribute on the birthday of the late rapper

Not a day goes by when Mac Miller It is not lost.

But today, his absence feels more than usual, since this would have been his 28th birthday. Like his brother Miller McCormick, he says on Instagram, he and surely many other people wish Malcolm were "really here."

"Hard to let go. I wish you were really here. I bet they'll organize a good party," Miller captioned a picture of a young Mac. "You're the best, I hope you know. Funny, friendly, messy." He adds that the rapper had "old and tender wisdom."

Miller also reveals that one of his first memories was "sitting by the hospital window after his birth,quot;, after which a nurse brought him mint jelly. He says it is a "good first memory,quot; to have.

The older brother also reflects on what they would be doing if Mac was still alive. He says he is "angry,quot; because Mac is not there "sitting on a porch talking about baldness and babies." Although, he shares part of him he thinks, "maybe there is still a version of that."