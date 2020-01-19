Mac Miller's brother makes an emotional tribute on the birthday of the late rapper

Not a day goes by when Mac Miller It is not lost.
But today, his absence feels more than usual, since this would have been his 28th birthday. Like his brother Miller McCormick, he says on Instagram, he and surely many other people wish Malcolm were "really here."
"Hard to let go. I wish you were really here. I bet they'll organize a good party," Miller captioned a picture of a young Mac. "You're the best, I hope you know. Funny, friendly, messy." He adds that the rapper had "old and tender wisdom."
Miller also reveals that one of his first memories was "sitting by the hospital window after his birth,quot;, after which a nurse brought him mint jelly. He says it is a "good first memory,quot; to have.
The older brother also reflects on what they would be doing if Mac was still alive. He says he is "angry,quot; because Mac is not there "sitting on a porch talking about baldness and babies." Although, he shares part of him he thinks, "maybe there is still a version of that."
He concludes his message by sending Mac a "big smelly bear hug."
His birthday comes just after the release of his posthumous album, Circles. His family and collaborators worked effortlessly to ensure that the album was completed even in his absence. "Here we are," said a statement from Miller's family. "The act of having to write this feels surreal. At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles".
The McCormick family stated that they knew it was "important,quot; that the album be released in all its glory, especially in honor of his life.
Fans now enjoy music and listen to it in honor of the late artist, who died of an overdose in September 2018.
%MINIFYHTML118461ae8962c6fd31d81a0021548b2a11%