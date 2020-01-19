Luton Town's 60-year search for a new home is nearing the end | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9be00b9c531373630f5e42540829ab5b11% %MINIFYHTML9be00b9c531373630f5e42540829ab5b12%





New planned Luton Stadium at Power Court (Credit: Luton Town FC)

The downhill fight of the Luton Town Championship is an immediate concern for fans, but the club's long-term prospects offer some comfort as they approach to finish a 60-year wait for a new stadium this month.

Nottingham Forest & # 39; s City Ground will be the center of attention on Sunday for Luton when the sides collide, live Sky Sports Football, but the High Court was central to fan thoughts on January 6, when it was confirmed that work could begin in a much-needed new home.

It has been a long and exhausting road for Hatters.

A 60 year movement in manufacturing

In 2016, plans for a mixed-use development (Newlands Park) near the M1 were presented to rejuvenate the city and also help fund a stadium of 17,500-23,000 seats (Power Court), but leaving Kenilworth Road was already mentioned in the decade from 1950

"It's brilliant news, a long time ago," said Luton President David Wilkinson. Sky sports. "I've been a fan for 62 years, and we've been talking about a move all that time!"

However, after waiting so long, the Bedfordshire club was held for legal disputes.

Luton has been trying to leave Kenilworth Road since the 1950s

Capital & Regional, owner of the local mall, launched several legal challenges to the development of Newlands Park before it was finally confirmed this month that C,amp;R would not press for a Judicial Review in Superior Court.

This finally gave the green light for the 2020 consortium, the owners of Luton who took over in 2008 after years of financial problems at the club, but Wilkinson admits that there was anger over the legal delays.

"There was a bit of that (anger)," he said. "Because the plan when we met 12 years ago was to be in the Championship and in the new stadium by 2020, hence the name of the consortium. It has really delayed us two or three years, which has made a big difference."

Delays, delays … and more delays

Other club officials have also not been shy in expressing their frustration over the delays caused by the various levels of legal dispute with C,amp;R.

For its part, C,amp;R said after the High Court ruling that it fully supports the "redevelopment of the Power Court site for the new stadium for Luton Town Football Club." However, he doubts the viability of the development of Newlands Park, which is key to the financing of the stadium.

Power Court has taken a long time to arrive, according to President David Wilkinson

The club responded firmly: "By reading your statement, one would think they were victorious in the High Court. They were unsuccessful … We do not accept C,amp;R viability arguments for Newlands."

After all these setbacks and arguments, Wilkinson is delighted that the club can finally move forward.

Having suffered point deductions, relegations and a non-league spell, current club custodians are still determined to compete, but as a self-sufficient club without the risks that previous regimes have assumed.

Luton's current ground seats just over 10,000

"We could not survive without the new stadium," said Wilkinson. "The club entered three administrations in 10 years before we took office because it tried to go beyond its means, as many clubs do now."

Unable to move, fall behind

The sense of frustration can be understood by the fact that Luton has been trying to leave Kenilworth Road with a capacity for 10,106 people for so long, and the need to move is obvious to everyone.

Few fans of the opposing clubs will forget to enter the visiting end through the back gardens of the premises, but while this rarity can be excellent content for social networks, it highlights how far the Hatters are from their Championship rivals.

The end of Oak Road on Kenilworth Road, where fans enter

Of the five Championship clubs that have never played in the Premier League (Brentford, Bristol City, Luton, Millwall, Preston), only Luton has barely touched his stadium in more than 30 years, with Brentford moving to a bright new home next season.

The rise of the club from outside the league has been rapid, including two successive promotions, but even so, they have found that the Championship is a financial beast very different from its last stay in 2006/07.

Wilkinson says Luton needs the new stadium to complete his rivals

As Wilkinson pointed out in his program notes last weekend: "The value of Premier League parachute payments to championship clubs would fully fund the budgets of Leagues One and Two players for more than two seasons." .

Also told Sky sports: "We always knew it was going to be difficult and that we would probably be in the last six, because that's where we are in terms of budget."

James Justin went through Luton Academy before joining Leicester last summer

Luton's goal is the development and the new stadium to help the club be self-sufficient, instead of having to sell its main lights, such as James Justin (Leicester, £ 8 million) and Jack Stacey (Bournemouth, £ 4 million), They left for the last time summer.

Protecting youth development

In addition to the stadium movement, Wilkinson wishes to highlight the importance of Luton's application to obtain Category Two status for his academy and entry into the U23 Premier League configuration.

Hopefully, this would mean an end for players looking to leave the club if, upon graduation from the academy, they fail to find a route for the first team.

Max Aarons of Norwich moved from Luton at age 16

"This movement is very important, it is crucial," says Wilkinson. "The problem at the moment is that there is no football between leaving the academy at age 18 and the first team. There is no reserve soccer organized apart from some friendly matches, but the players get frustrated."

"This would give us a larger group of players in general, since we would have a team under 23 that could include the youth players that we keep from the youth team."

Luton has fought under Graeme Jones in the Championship

"We have to install an inner dome with an artificial field. And hire additional training personnel. That allows us to apply for the U23 Premier League program, which has two leagues."

"It is not finished, but we have applied and are reasonably sure. It would mean that we can provide football at that level for those young players."

On the field, Luton has been fighting under manager Graeme Jones, who took over in the summer and his next four opponents (Forest, Derby, West Brom, Cardiff) show the level they face to stay in the Championship.

But even if that attempt falls short this season, the club's future off the field is at least a little closer to being secured.