Luke Perry and more honored during the SAG 2020 In Memoriam Tribute Award

Gone but never forgotten.

On Sunday night, Hollywood's top celebrities attended the SAG 2020 Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And while tonight is about celebrating the best film and television performances, the annual ceremony took a moment to honor the falling stars we lost last year.

During the show, Sterling K. Brown took the stage to share the tribute In Memoriam.

%MINIFYHTML69f1db160332f49a2cff7731207bc88b13% %MINIFYHTML69f1db160332f49a2cff7731207bc88b14%

"As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work beyond our time on this Earth," We are The actor started. "Although his death leaves a void in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain and inspire us for future generations."

Tear torn, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Luke Perry, John Witherspoon, Peter Mayhew, Valerie Harper and many other A-listers were presented during the tribute.