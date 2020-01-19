Luke Perry and more honored during the SAG 2020 In Memoriam Tribute Award

Gone but never forgotten.
On Sunday night, Hollywood's top celebrities attended the SAG 2020 Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And while tonight is about celebrating the best film and television performances, the annual ceremony took a moment to honor the falling stars we lost last year.
During the show, Sterling K. Brown took the stage to share the tribute In Memoriam.
"As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work beyond our time on this Earth," We are The actor started. "Although his death leaves a void in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain and inspire us for future generations."
Tear torn, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Luke Perry, John Witherspoon, Peter Mayhew, Valerie Harper and many other A-listers were presented during the tribute.
For many, these celebrity deaths were shocking to their beloved fans, including Perry, Boyce and Witherspoon.
"We are deeply sad to know today about the death of Luke Perry," reads a statement from Perry & # 39; s Riverdale, Warner Bros. and the CW team. "A dear member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and the CW family, Luke was everything one would expect him to be: an incredibly attentive and accomplished professional with a giant heart and a true friend to all. Paternal figure and mentor of the young cast of the program, Luke was incredibly generous and instilled love and kindness on the set. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this difficult time. "
Another surprising death was Boyce, who died at the age of 20, last July.
"It is with a deeply sad heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," his family wrote in a statement to E! News of the time. "He died while sleeping due to a seizure that was the result of a continuous medical condition for which he was being treated."
"The world now, without a doubt, lacks one of its brightest lights, but its spirit will live thanks to the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved it," the statement continued. "We are totally disconsolate and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time while we mourn the loss of our precious son and brother."
