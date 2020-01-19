Loni Love: blacks stop hating my interracial relationship

Lonie Love of The Real is dating, against "enemies,quot; that, according to her, try to minimize their interracial relationship.

Loni is currently in a relationship with a middle-aged white guy named James Welsh, who is an actor without a job. There are rumors that James moved to Loni’s house, and now he can be on Loni’s payroll, working as one of his managers.

But Loni says that she and James are in love, and that people should respect their relationship.

The true host believes he has been receiving "hate,quot; especially from the black community because they are "jealous,quot; of having found a man who "likes (Loni) for her,quot;.

And she believes that many black people are especially upset (and possibly especially jealous) because her boyfriend is white.

Here is the message he sent, aimed specifically at blacks: