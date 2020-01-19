Liverpool vs Man Utd team news: Marcus Rashford is not in a position to face Liverpool | Soccer news

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; Start: 4.30pm. Game highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app





Marcus Rashford loses Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not in a position to face Liverpool after not recovering from the back injury he suffered in his team's 1-0 FA Cup repeat victory over Wolves last Wednesday.

United gave the England international, who has scored 14 goals in the Premier League so far this season, all the opportunities to participate in the Super Sunday clash at Anfield, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League starting at 4 p.m., but losing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who makes two changes since the 4-0 victory against Norwich, opting for a back three.

Marcus Rashford injured his back after introducing himself as a substitute against Wolves

Luke Shaw returns to the starting line-up with the new United captain, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams in the rear wing, while Nemanja Matic joins Fred in the midfield in the absence of the injured pair Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have not changed since their 1-0 victory at Tottenham last weekend.

Joe Gomez continues with Virgil van Dijk in the center, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain maintains his place in midfield three with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool is further driven by the returns of Fabinho and Joel Matip, who are appointed to the bank after their return from an injury.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane begin

The teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.

United Manchester: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Williams; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Greenwood.

