Liverpool transfer rumors | Soccer news

The latest about Liverpool players has been related to this January, and who could leave the club …

What has Liverpool done?

Liverpool they have signed the offensive midfielder from Japan Takumi Minamino from the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old player underwent a medical and personal agreement with the Premier League leaders on Wednesday after they activated his £ 7.25 million release clause.

Takumi Minamino made his Liverpool debut against Everton in the FA Cup

Ahead Rhian Brewster has moved to Swansea on loan and Nathaniel Phillips He has returned to Stuttgart borrowed until the end of the season.

The last Liverpool players have been linked to …

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs that monitor Brighton's defender Ben white during your current loan in Leeds.

However, there is no breakdown clause in his loan for the entire Seagull season, so the most likely probability of an agreement this month would be for a club to buy it and agree to lend it directly to Leeds for the rest of the campaign. . .

Leeds Lending Advocate Ben White in action

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a large number of clubs that monitor the Lille striker Victor Osimhen

However, Nigeria's international is expected to remain in Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Trabzonspor President Ahmet Agaoglu seems to confirm that Liverpool is interested in the goalkeeper Cakir Ugurcan also, saying: "It has been said that Liverpool has made an offer. Therefore, an undefeated team in the Premier League wants my goalkeeper. In other words, the Liverpool goalkeeper is in my goal."

Who else has it been related to the reds?

Ousmane Dembele

Timo Werner , RB Leipzig (Sunday Mirror)

, RB Leipzig (Sunday Mirror) Ben white , Brighton (Daily Express)

, Brighton (Daily Express) Sam McCallum , Coventry City (Daily Mirror)

, Coventry City (Daily Mirror) Sandro Tonali , Brescia (BeIN Sport}

, Brescia (BeIN Sport} Kai Havertz , Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Mail)

, Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Mail) Leon Bailey , Bayer Leverkusen (daily star)

, Bayer Leverkusen (daily star) Jadon Sancho , Borussia Dortmund (Daily Express)

, Borussia Dortmund (Daily Express) Ryan Fraser , Bournemouth (TalkSport)

, Bournemouth (TalkSport) Mathieu Goncalves , Toulouse (Daily Mail)

, Toulouse (Daily Mail) Adama Traore , Wolves (the sun)

, Wolves (the sun) Jarrad Branthwaite , Carlisle (daily mail)

, Carlisle (daily mail) Year , Fluminense (UOL)

, Fluminense (UOL) Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona (Daily Express)

The latest about those who could leave Liverpool this January …

Liverpool will refuse to let any of its first team players leave, as Jurgen Klopp focuses on the glory of the title, reports the Daily Mirror.

However, Liverpool has had consultations for the return Nathaniel Clyne, who was available in the summer, and is said to have a good chance of moving next month due to an increase in his recovery from an injury.

The England international was ruled out for about six months with a knee ligament injury in the preseason game against Borussia Dortmund, but he is expected to return to training next month.

Wijnaldum Georginio He is very happy in Liverpool and I would like to stay in Anfield as long as possible. There have been reports that Wijnaldum could leave Anfield when his contract runs out in 18 months, but the midfielder believes he is in the best club in the world and plans are underway for talks on a new deal.

Who else could start from Anfield?

Xherdan Shaqiri scored in his first start in the Premier League since January

Xherdan Shaqiri , Rome (Daily Express, Daily Star on Sunday)

, Rome (Daily Express, Daily Star on Sunday) Adam Lallana , PSG (Daily Mirror)

, PSG (Daily Mirror) Harry wilson , Bournemouth (TalkSport)

, Bournemouth (TalkSport) Sadio Mane, Real Madrid (Daily Star).

