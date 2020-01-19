Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United player ratings: Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum star | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLda8aa40bd0eda80b84f5997987ada6ca11% %MINIFYHTMLda8aa40bd0eda80b84f5997987ada6ca12%





Star Man: Jordan Henderson

Virgil van Dijk's header helped Liverpool on its way to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in Anfield, but which players impressed and which failed?

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker – 7

The safest hands of the Premier League. And his feet are not bad either. He has not conceded a goal in the division in more than 700 minutes. This was his seventh consecutive clean sheet and made the four saves he had to make seem very easy, as he always does. Great long-range assistance for Mohamed Salah's late goal too

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

He obtained his tenth assistance in a season that is improving with each passing week. It was not tested severely in the opposite direction even though Anthony Martial pointed to his field area.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

He came up with the moment to win the match, although Liverpool should have extended his lead during a dominant spell in the second half. Liverpool have now scored 14 goals this season for established pieces, which is an underrated tool in their arsenal. Van Dijk was rarely nervous, even when United felt a late equalizer, doing some major head clearance at the time of injury.

Joe Gomez – 7

Always present for the Reds in their last seven Premier League games, which has coincided with seven clean and consecutive sheets. Like Van Dijk, he was a rock at the heart of that baseline.

Andrew Robertson – 7

Some useless crosses at first, but their performance improved because Aaron Wan-Bissaka got very tired in the second half.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

He won the corner that led to the opening goal with a direct break on the right. He showed a couple of quality moments and his energy was always commendable, but his teammates eclipsed him in the midfield.

Wijnaldum Georginio – 8

A performance that had everything you want from a midfielder. It has all the attributes that United midfield is missing: energy, bite, maturity and excellent distribution. So unfortunate that his goal was ruled out of play.

Jordan Henderson – 8

He covered more ground than any other Liverpool player and certainly plays the best football of his career. His death was intelligent, his aggression without rival and, like Wijnaldum, he had bad luck not to enter the act when he was rejected by a good rescue of David de Gea.

Sadio Mane – 6

Also denied by De Gea, just before the break in a performance that perhaps did not reach the heights he has reached this season. That said, his movement without the ball is a joy to see, as is his bond with Roberto Firmino.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Bad luck that his VAR discards his good blow, which means he has not scored in 10 appearances against United despite having 28 shots in those meetings. There are few players more pleasant to see than the Brazilian. Smooth as silk.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Hit by the blow of Luke Shaw in the initial periods and, in general, he was quite careless with his distribution. However, that will be forgotten and rightly so, due to his late goal that it can be an iconic moment in Liverpool's record season.

Subs: Adam Lallana (6), Fabinho (6), Divock Origi (6)

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea – 6

He did well when asked, especially when he denied Mane with his feet and Henderson's long-range effort he threw on the pole. However, he was fortunate that VAR intervened to avoid blushing at Firmino's voided goal after Van Dijk intimidated him with a high ball. An incident that caused criticism of Roy Keane in the Sky sports study. "There is a softness in De Gea," Keane said.

Now there are only two clean sheets in 17 appearances for Spanish.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Unusually flat. He couldn't get close enough to Robertson, especially in the early stages of the second half, where Liverpool ran down his flank.

Gary Neville mentioned him looking "exhausted, tired, with long legs,quot; at various points in the second period. It is not a performance that the artist will usually be proud of.

Victor Lindelof – 6

He was rushed by Liverpool strikers and was constantly required to face danger. He lived up to that challenge at times, but Firmino especially had his measure for long periods.

Harry Maguire – 5

Confirmed as the new Manchester United captain on Friday, but failed to produce the authorized performance required to obtain a positive result at Anfield. Neville criticized his part in Van Dijk's goal, saying: "Your starting position has to be better. Once Van Dijk is on the move, Maguire has no chance."

As Jamie Carragher referred to in a comment, Maguire cost £ 5 million more than Van Dijk. If you were pricing them now, the Dutchman would be worth twice the pattern of United.

Luke Shaw – 7

A surprise inclusion after missing the last four games with illness, but, for most, he looked good and faced Salah's threat, showing good aggression in the tackle. Salah finally got his measure as the game progressed.

Brandon Williams – 5

A quiet first start against Liverpool for the 19-year-old. Sky sports"Graeme Souness pointed out that the young man was to blame for Van Dijk's initial goal, citing:" He had his hands on his hips when defending the set piece, which is never a good sign. He should approach Van Dijk and block his career. "

Nemanja Matic – 4

We booked in 10 minutes for a lazy high start on Wijnaldum. It is supposed to be the head of the experience in the United midfield, but was diverted at will by the relentless pressure of the three of Liverpool's midfield. It has the air of a man who does not enjoy his football.

Fred – 7

He offered energy and effort in the midfield, covering a lot of ground, but that price of £ 52 million seems to be weighing on him, especially in terms of the quality he produces on the ball in the last third.

Andreas Pereira – 6

He pushed to the false position of nine and although he sometimes made bad decisions and could not take the class of a player like Anthony Martial, his effort and bite cannot fail. He almost slid home a tie in the first half, but his & # 39; Gazza Euro 96 moment & # 39; sums up his career at Manchester United: the almost man.

Daniel James – 5

It started brilliantly, but his bad run to Martial in 12 minutes sent Liverpool to win the corner that caused the opening goal. The potential is there, but sometimes it's like a rabbit in the headlights and now he hasn't scored in his last 24 appearances.

Anthony Martial – 6

I'm not sure that her mother needs to wash her kit after this one, since it was anonymous in large parts. However, what he lacks in tenacity, he compensates with his ability to cut on the left. You will be disappointed for not having hit the mark with a great opportunity in 59 minutes. He is a player who continues to frustrate in great occasions how are you.

Subs: Juan Mata (6), Mason Greenwood (6), Diogo Dalot (6)