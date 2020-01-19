Lisa Ashton wins the PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML57127014268e2819000963f518230af511% %MINIFYHTML57127014268e2819000963f518230af512%





Lisa Ashton made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School on Sunday.

The 49-year-old woman, who is number 1 in the female world, claimed the twelfth and last place through the Order of Merit.

Ashton's success means that he has won the opportunity to compete on the PDC Tour over the next two years.

& # 39; The Lancashire Rose & # 39; She is a four-time women's world champion and competed in the PDC world championship in 2019, only to suffer a loss in the first round against Jan Dekker.

You will now have the opportunity to compete in the complete PDC circuit, after having triumphed on the last day of the qualification school.

Fallon Sherrock, who made history by becoming the first woman to win a game at the PDC World Championship before Christmas, was unable to win a tour card.

Sherrock has already been awarded a place & # 39; challenger & # 39; to appear on the second night of the Premier League in Nottingham on February 13.

