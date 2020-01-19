Lee Westwood claims victory by two shots at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship | Golf news

The English shoots five under 67 to finish the week on the 19th low, delaying the challenge of Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick and Pérez





Lee Westwood won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Lee Westwood became the first player to win European Circuit events in four different decades with a two-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 46-year-old was the last to close a 67 with less than 67 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and record his first victory since the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018.

Westwood mixed six birdies with a single bogey on the last day to finish the week on the 19th low and avoid the challenge of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Victor Perez, who finished in a part of the second.

The final round 63 of Fleetwood equaled the lowest score of the week

Starting the day with a shot lead, Westwood made a birdie in the second pair five and added another long range in the next before getting up and down the sand to save the pair in the room.

Westwood sank from six feet in the fifth and birdie in the eighth to reach the curve at 32, with the veteran then draining a 15-foot foot from the fringe at 12 to temporarily pass three forward.

Westwood's victory places him at the top of the Ryder Cup standings

Fleetwood rose to the standings following six birdies in front nine with three consecutive wins from 15 to be inside two of Westwood, while Perez closed his 63 ghost-free with an eagle-three in par five 18 to also arrive 17 low.

The lead became one when Westwood made three strokes from green number 16, while Fitzpatrick, who played in the group ahead, finished a streak of pairs with a two-stroke birdie at the end to close a 67 free of imperfections and join the second participation.

Fitzpatrick published five birdies during a final round without ghosts

Needing only one pair at the end for the victory, Westwood found the heart of the green pair five in two before sealing his second Rolex Series title and doubling his winning margin with a two-putt birdie.

