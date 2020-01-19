Laura Dern's winning streak continues at the SAG 2020 Awards!

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Laura DernThe winning streak continues!
The actress won the award for best actress performance in a supporting role in a film at the SAG 2020 Awards tonight for her fierce acting as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbachdrama of Marriage history.
Dern, who was against Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bomb), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) Y Margot Robbie (Bomb), also won the category of supporting actress at the 2020 Golden Globes and at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 earlier this month.
While heading to the stage, Dern hugged his father and fellow actor. Bruce Dern who was in the audience
"Now I am excited because I had to hug my father. Thank you, Screen Actors & # 39; Guild. Thank you, actors. What an incredible room to be, to celebrate all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you, and recognized by our partners, "she said.
"I want to thank our Marriage history family. Our leader, our hero, (director) Noah Baumbach, our incredible cast, "Dern continued." Adam (Driver) Y Scarlett (Johansson) and the two partners in law, I would love to share this with the extraordinary Alan Alda Y Ray Liotta… and all of you actors. Literally, literally, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the actors thanks Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, in your movies, doing plays and knowing the richness of these extraordinary people. "
Dern also gave special thanks to his television co-stars and added: "I'm watching my Big little lies Family, we love each other and work together. We are the most blessed people in the world. Thank you. I love you dad."
