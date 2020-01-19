Laura Dern's winning streak continues at the SAG 2020 Awards!

Laura DernThe winning streak continues!

The actress won the award for best actress performance in a supporting role in a film at the SAG 2020 Awards tonight for her fierce acting as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbachdrama of Marriage history.

Dern, who was against Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bomb), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) Y Margot Robbie (Bomb), also won the category of supporting actress at the 2020 Golden Globes and at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 earlier this month.

While heading to the stage, Dern hugged his father and fellow actor. Bruce Dern who was in the audience

"Now I am excited because I had to hug my father. Thank you, Screen Actors & # 39; Guild. Thank you, actors. What an incredible room to be, to celebrate all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you, and recognized by our partners, "she said.