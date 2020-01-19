La La Anthony shows her killer abs and natural hair in photos that have Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Gabrielle Union going crazy

La Anthony is always one step ahead in the fashion game, and recently confirmed that he plans to keep it that way.

the Power The actress did a photo shoot in New York in sexy street clothes with a sleeveless shirt, sweatpants and Timberland boots.

Close friends like Gabrielle Union, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Megan Thee Stallion congratulated her figure.

A fan said the following: "Wait, the Bronx claimed, then Brooklyn bro stays to the side, Brooklyn has something to play with."

This sponsor declared: "Yaaaaassss LaLa. Abs at the point‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️Hittin the gym now 🔥Yaaaaassss Timbs and All 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. claim lmao? I never saw an episode, but everyone still needs a Kesh. Signed, Kesh El. The worst! I love you.

La La replied: "I love the Bronx, but I'm from Brooklyn babe ❤️".

This person shared: "You look ten here … What a natural look I love! 💕"

In a recent interview, La La revealed what it means to have a group of women like Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian West, Kelly Rowland and Ciara in her life.

She said: "We motivate each other."

She continued by saying: “We ask ourselves business questions and support each other. I am grateful for that and I never take it for granted. Kim and I have been friends for almost 12 years, so I saw (his fame) build, it's not something new for me. We used to enter and leave the airports without greetings, without cameras. Now we make trips to get away from everything and get away, focusing on each other and our children. "

La La also talked about what motivates her to continue achieving her goals: "I remind myself where I started, where I am now and what I have created through hard work and perseverance. I am in a business where they constantly tell you that no, and if you don't have a backbone, that shit will break you. There will always be people who are better at something than me. But I can guarantee that only a small percentage of the population could beat me. "

La La won more notoriety thanks to his work in Power.



