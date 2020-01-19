Kylie Jenner shows fabulous curves while posing next to her Mercedes-Benz SUV

%MINIFYHTMLd0fa9f3e56ee3e8600d3ffc6e83f453d11% %MINIFYHTMLd0fa9f3e56ee3e8600d3ffc6e83f453d12%

Let's not forget that Kylie Jenner is billionaire and if that data was going to forget you, Kylie's toys will remind you. For example, Kylie has many cars, including a gold-colored Mercedes Benz SUV and posed in a black and white suit that hugged the curves and showed her fabulous curves. By sharing several photos on his Instagram account, where he now has 158.5 million followers, the images became viral when fans closely watched his luxury vehicle. Kylie also shared a photo from inside the vehicle where people praised her manicure, even Paris Hilton rang!

Kylie has been busy preparing her Stormi Collection for launch on February 1, 2020, the same day her daughter celebrates her second birthday. The Stormi collection presents 11 pieces and the makeup consists of metallic and bright colors in shades of purple, pink and gold. Over the weekend, Kylie shared several photos and videos of her posing with Stormi for the campaign.

In the photos below, Kylie is posing next to her vehicle with her leg resting against the edge of the SUV as if she were preparing to climb. In a black and white print cat suit, he combined the outfit with a gray bag that also featured an intricate design. He wore black and red Nike shoes.

Kylie's makeup was done with light pink tones in her eyes and a dark matte color naked on her lips. Kylie has been experimenting with hair of different lengths and was wearing straight hair and falling just below the shoulders.

You can see the photo slideshow that Kylie Jenner shared

Once inside the Mercedes Benz, Kylie took another picture. You could see his manicure that consisted of a pale pink color with multicolored smiling flowers on each nail. Paris Hilton commented that he loved his manicure just like other fans.

Kylie also showed a precious ring with four distinct rectangular clear stones that appear to be diamonds.

You can see the photo that Kylie shared below.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's Mercedes Benz?

Are you waiting to see what 2020 has in store for the billionaire?



