Kim Kardashian's new documentary details her efforts against mass incarceration

Kim Kardashian has her hands on so many different things, which makes you wonder how she finds time to do it all. In addition to being a wife for Kanye West, a mother for her four adorable children, a successful beauty mogul and future lawyer, Kim is now addressing the problem of mass incarceration. She has a new documentary on the subject and the first preview has just been revealed.

The trailer for Kim Kardashian's documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project,quot;, which will air on the Oxygen network, has just come out and we take a look at all the work he has been doing behind the scenes to advance the issue of Long standing mass incarceration. In one part of the trailer, Kim states that "there is a problem of mass incarceration in the United States."

The two-hour documentary premieres on Sunday, April 5.th and follows Kim as she explores the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all current prisoners that she and legal experts believe have been wrongfully sentenced. To further highlight his stories, Kim travels to prisons where they are held, talks with family and friends, pressures public officials and consults with lawyers to try to facilitate his release.

Speaking about the documentary, which she produced in an executive manner, Kim said this:

"I partnered with Oxygen to make the documentary,quot; Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project "because there are millions of people affected by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put face to these numbers and statistics. There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help raise these cases to a national level to make a change, and this documentary is an honest description of me learning about the system and helping to bring tangible results to justice reform ".

The documentary also features an appearance by Alice Marie Johnson, who was the first person that Kim helped out of prison.

