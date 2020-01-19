Kim Kardashian presents a trailer for her documentary on prison reform Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – Watch video

Kim Kardashian West has released the first preview of her original Oxygen documentary entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. Kim has followed in his father's footsteps and, although he is not in traditional law school, he is working with lawyers as an apprentice and studying for the bar exam. Kim's motivation to enter into law is criminal reform and minorities who face excessive sentences. He made headlines when he asked President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson after receiving a life sentence for an unrelated drug offense for the first time. Since then, Kim has worked with justice reform teams and has successfully seen other annulled sentences.

Married to Kanye West and the mother of four African-American children, it is clear that his fight against excessive sentencing is personal. Kim Kardashian West is one of the most famous celebrities in the world and there is no doubt that when she began addressing criminal reform on her public platform, the world listened.

His documentary is expected to attract many viewers. Oxygen will broadcast the 2-hour documentary on April 5, 2020.

Oxygen shared the progress of the documentary on its social media channels. They shared the following title on their Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – Full Trailer You've followed @KimKardashian for years, but you've never seen her fight for justice in this way. #KKWTheJusticeProject opens Sunday, April 5 at 7 / 6c at @Oxygen. ⚖️

You can watch the preview when Oxygen launched it on its official YouTube channel below.

While Kim Kardashian fans are used to watching her promote her reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) or his latest beauty collaboration, he is also beginning to share part of his behind-the-scenes work for prison reform on his social networks.

Of the entire Kardashian / Jenner clan, many feel that Kim's work in prison reform is the most important contribution to the society in which any of the brothers have worked. Kim has also been incredibly successful, but she will be the first to say there is much more to do.

Sharing the preview of the documentary on his official Instagram account, where he has 157 million followers, Kim wrote the following title.

The official trailer for my new documentary is here! Criminal justice reform is something that is very important to me, and I can't wait to share these stories with all of you. #KKWTheJusticeProject opens Sunday, April 5 at 7 / 6c at @Oxygen

What do you think about the new trailer of Kim Kardashian West: The justice project?

Are you going to watch the documentary when it premieres on April 5, 2020?



