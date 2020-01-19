Khloe Kardashian shares adorable True Thompson photos of the Chicago West Minnie Mouse birthday party

%MINIFYHTML957ce3dd7ea4f011e838e64b02e644b511% %MINIFYHTML957ce3dd7ea4f011e838e64b02e644b512%

Khloe Kardashian recently appeared in the headlines for flaunting a noticeably thinner frame, but the new photos of her and her daughter True Thompson are what attracts fans to her Instagram account, where she has 103.6 million followers. The new photos are part of a slide show that Khloe shared with the 35-year-old mother and reality series star. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) from the second birthday party of Chicago West. Kim Kardashian had asked Khloe's niece and True's cousin what kind of party she wanted, and little Chicago responded with a pink-themed Minnie Mouse party and Kim didn't disappoint.

Khloe shared several adorable photos where True had his face painted like his cousins ​​Chicago and Stormi Webster. At this point, it is not clear if Brother Rob Kardashian was able to bring Dream Kardashian to the party. Currently, Rob seeks exclusive custody of Dream after claiming that Blac Chyna is partying and cannot properly care for his three-year-old daughter. Khloe Kardashian has promised to help Rob in any way he can, so it is unclear how the visits are working right now.

It is known that Stormi and True helped the Chicago party, but with all the candy, cookies, paint and other children's activities that Kim had planned, True really wanted to spend time with his mother. According to Khloe, True even asked if they could take pictures together.

%MINIFYHTML957ce3dd7ea4f011e838e64b02e644b513% %MINIFYHTML957ce3dd7ea4f011e838e64b02e644b514%

Here is the legend that Khloe shared along with the photo slideshow.

My Minnie kept asking me for pictures. She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed 💕 I was melting hahaha These days I'm soft🙄

You can see the adorable photos that Khloe shared on the slide player below.

While many of Khloe's fans praised the mother and daughter duo and said they were both "twinning,quot; in the photos, there were others who said Khloe is changing her face so much that it doesn't look the same.

Ad

What you think? Is Khloe changing his face and becoming unrecognizable? Do you think she looks like True Thompson? How adorable are those photos of Khloe and True?



Post views:

0 0