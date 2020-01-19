Kent Bazemore: Portland Trail Blazers will trade a swingman with Sacramento Kings for cover relief in a multiplayer deal | NBA News

The Portland Trail Blazers are ready to trade swingman Kent Bazemore with the Sacramento Kings, along with Anthony Tolliver and a couple of draft picks in a multiplayer deal to lose wages, reports ESPN.

The Blazers will also send Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks to Sacramento in the deal that will save Portland a salary of $ 12.5 million, with the Kings sending Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the other side of the exchange.

Portland will also see its luxury tax bill drop to $ 7 million with the exchange and has created a couple of business exceptions with the deal, which will expire next January, including a large amount of $ 7.2 million.

Bazemore and Tolliver are in agreements to expire, while Ariza has his contract partially guaranteed for next season.

The Blazers are currently 18-26 for the season.

