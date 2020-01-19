Kent Bazemore: Portland Trail Blazers will trade a swingman with Sacramento Kings for cover relief in a multiplayer deal | NBA News

Kent Bazemore in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are ready to trade swingman Kent Bazemore with the Sacramento Kings, along with Anthony Tolliver and a couple of draft picks in a multiplayer deal to lose wages, reports ESPN.

The Blazers will also send Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks to Sacramento in the deal that will save Portland a salary of $ 12.5 million, with the Kings sending Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the other side of the exchange.

Portland will also see its luxury tax bill drop to $ 7 million with the exchange and has created a couple of business exceptions with the deal, which will expire next January, including a large amount of $ 7.2 million.

Bazemore and Tolliver are in agreements to expire, while Ariza has his contract partially guaranteed for next season.

The Blazers are currently 18-26 for the season.

