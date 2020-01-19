Kawhi Leonard falls 39 while the Los Angeles Clippers face the New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and Lou Williams had 32 when the Los Angeles Clippers visitors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130.

It was Leonard's fifth consecutive game with more than 30 points in the absence of second scorer Paul George, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which beat the Pelicans 31-20 in the last 12 minutes. Montrezl Harrell added 24 points and Landry Shamet scored 11.

For the Pelicans, who were looking for their eleventh victory in 15 games despite the recent absence of guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed seven games with an elbow injury. Derrick Favors (10 of 10 from the floor) had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 21, JJ Redick scored 19.

Live NBA: Miami @ San Antonio



Sunday, January 19 8:00 pm



Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball had a triple triple with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaxson Hayes scored 14 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 10 points.

Los Angeles reached six points three times before the Pelicans took a 100-92 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Williams scored five points and JaMychael Green made a triple, since the Clippers needed only 63 seconds from the last quarter to tie the score.

The lead changed hands four times before Harrell's three-point play and Leonard's two free throws gave the Clippers a 125-117 lead with 5:33 remaining.

Image:

Kawhi Leonard rises to the basket against the New Orleans pelicans



The Pelicans reached five, but Leonard helped Harrell's tray and made a bridge for a 130-122 lead with 2:28 remaining.

Ball's triple dragged New Orleans to three with 1:10 left. Leonard missed a jump, but Patrick Beverley got an offensive rebound and Williams' trey gave LA a 133-127 lead with 31 seconds left.

Redick cut the lead in half by making a triple with 28 seconds remaining and Leonard failed from deep, which gave New Orleans a chance to tie with 2.4 seconds remaining, but Redick lost his balance three.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.