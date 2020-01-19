Kandi Burruss promotes a new movie and fans love how supportive it is

Kandi Burruss promoted a new movie on her social media account, and fans praise the fact that she is being so supportive. Check out the latest RHOA star post here.

& # 39; Today was a good day! I had the opportunity to sit down with @issarae and talk about her new movie #ThePhotograph. It's so good! I can't wait for you to see it. Another production of @willpowerpacker Ka ’Kandi captioned its publication.

This is what the official notes about the film say: ‘When the famous photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her daughter separated, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a hidden picture in a safe deposit box, she soon finds herself deepening in the early years of her mother's life, an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist. "

Someone wrote in the comments section of Kandi the following: "I can't wait to see what they can think of !!! Outside note my best friend is in ATL and I DEMANDED that he go to OLG and FaceTime if he sees you ! So, can you go to the Peters Street location to be my favorite? "

Another follower also mentioned OLG and said: "Hi, Kandi OLG was delicious for lunch. JT was the best, he's a wonderful employee, the food was delicious, fantastic, my family and I loved it."

Another commenter said: Mejor Best friend, I only have one question! How a woman RESERVED AND OCCUPIED like you, photograph, ALWAYS photography so relaxed and well rested? I would be like "😳🥺🤦🏽‍♂️" -😂😂 So beautiful ".

Someone else posted: "I love @issarae and @kandi according to your custom, you are beautiful."

Kandi appeared in the headlines not long ago after he had a health-related scare.

He made sure to explain to his fans what happened. He also offered his gratitude to all who supported her during this time.



