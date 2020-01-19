Justin Williams of Carolina Hurricanes scores the winning shooting in return

Some things never change.

Justin Williams, the man nicknamed "Mr. Game 7,quot; for his ability to grab the best performances at the most critical moments, did so once again on Sunday against the New York Islanders in his return debut. Called for the eighth round of the shooting Williams delivered with a simple five-hole shot that fooled islanders goalkeeper Thomas Greiss, who never had a chance to fall into the butterfly position.

Who else? Justin Williams' goal in the eighth round of the shooting (and salvation at the other end) wins him for the Hurricanes in his return debut. 💪pic.twitter.com/6w6OGNcO8P – Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) January 20, 2020

Perhaps it was his distance from the net that deceived Greiss in complacency, but despite everything, the eighth-year hurricane caused the local crowd to stand up in jubilation. The rescue of James Reimer on the captain of the islanders Anders Lee at the other end sealed the victory for Carolina and sent the fans to the pandemonium.

As for the traditional & # 39; Storm Surge & # 39; After the victories at home, Williams appeared in the middle of the circle, greeting the veterans on the night of military recognition with his teammates.

Only a couple of weeks before, the Caniacs were not sure if No. 14 would wear an NHL uniform again. The 18-year veteran announced that he would move away from the game in September due to lack of motivation and "apparent indecision,quot; about his future NHL.

But on January 11, hurricanes brought their former captain with a one-year contract. The reports came out the day before Carolina had issued her final offer to Williams camp. When he was shown in the Hurricanes game against the Flyers on January 11 in Raleigh with team owner Tom Dundon, fans began to wonder if there was a meeting in sight.

Was.

The announcement of Williams' return came moments after the Canes captured the victory in overtime, but the exact game in which he would return was still in the air.

Well, that day came against the islanders on Sunday and, although he was relatively calm during regulation and overtime, his impact made a difference in the shooting victory, which earned him the third star of the game's honor.

Williams has 786 career points (1245 games) and 305 in 430 games like Carolina Hurricane.