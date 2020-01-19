Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool fans can sing & # 39; Let's win the league & # 39; but nothing changes | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdcaddc47aeee760ddd8b9b74ea9b85ec11% %MINIFYHTMLdcaddc47aeee760ddd8b9b74ea9b85ec12%





Jurgen Klopp supports his ear in the Anfield crowd after going 16 points clear in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp insists that "nothing has changed,quot; even though Liverpool extended its leadership at the top of the Premier League while fans sang "Let's win the league."

Liverpool closed with a first Premier League title in 30 years on Super Sunday, beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield, which means a 16-point lead and a game in hand over Manchester City, which drew 2- 2 with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After Mo Salah's second goal, Anfield fans sang "Let's win the league,quot; for the first time this season, and although they believe the title will return to Merseyside, Klopp refuses to get carried away.

He said, "You can sing whatever you want, other than my name, before the game is over! I'm not here to dictate what you have to sing. If our fans weren't in a good mood now, that would be really weird!

"What I can say is that we're here to work, it's as easy as that. Of course, it's a very positive environment, but I have to stay focused."

"We play on Thursday against Wolves, and to be honest, I'm only interested in that game and nothing more! Of course they are allowed to dream, sing freely what they want, as long as they do their job when we play. We still won't form part of that party, but no problem. "

Also told Sky sports: "They can sing that, but they sang it a couple of times in the past (in previous seasons), I think! No problem. Everyone should celebrate a situation, apart from us (the team), but we have no problem with that. "We have exactly the same situation plus three points. But nothing else changes. I will tell you the moment I feel different, but it feels exactly the same."

"I have no idea if we're going to get caught or not, I don't care. First and foremost is the Premier League. So in the Premier League we play Thursday in Wolves."

"Why should I think about things more than that? I'm not smart enough to do that, to be honest, I don't have enough space in my brain to think about different things!"

Sky Sports experts greet Liverpool

Roy Keane: "You think of all the brilliant players and brilliant coaches that Liverpool has had in the last 30 years, they simply have not gelled and failed to overcome the line. But this team will do it. They have a great desire at the top of all abilities they have, Van Dijk, my God, what a player, a beast of man, a beast of player, he and the goalkeeper were the finishing touches

"They have momentum, an outstanding coach, momentum; you care about the rest of them. They are a brilliant football team."

Graeme Souness: "For them not to win it, it would be the collapse of all the collapses. But I don't see it. They have a fabulous goalkeeper, a fabulous back-four, a workaholic midfielder and three wizards in front."

Jamie Carragher: "This is a phenomenal team. They are the best in the league, the best in Europe and the best in the world at the moment."

Klopp: United played just a little … and we went up one level

Virgil van Dijk rolls after opening the scoreboard

Klopp admitted that Manchester United made it difficult for his team, but noted that they did not play football too much and praised Liverpool for raising an extra level.

He said Sky sports: "All the boys, what a performance again, against an opponent with the quality of United and the configuration of United. They want to annoy us, they want to distract our game, they want to defend, counterattack and all this.

"They had a time when they played football, not too often, but at all other times it is difficult to create opportunities, but we did it, wow! The way we created the opportunities was exceptional, we really went up one level tonight,quot;.

"The start of the second half was absolutely brutal, wow, we had three, four chances at least. We didn't score. And as usual, the opponent has the opportunity to return."

"We defended with a lot of passion, great heart and carried by a great atmosphere that is very helpful. And then Alisson, what assistance, and Salah, what a goal!"

Solskjaer: We can dive into the market in the short term

Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the club may need short-term agreements in the rest of January, with Marcus Rashford injured for at least six weeks with a double back stress fracture.

"The players give you absolutely everything, when you miss Scott (McTominay), Paul (Pogba), Marcus, any team would realize that. That could mean we look at some short-term agreements to take us to the summer, it might not.

"The goals (for the season) are not going to change just because we have two or three injured players over the next few months, but there could be some short-term agreements that we have to make."

"Today is not about the transfer window, because we just had a game against the best team in the country at the moment."

Also told Sky Sports: "We've had a lot of injuries in big players this season. Now Marcus, Antony (Martial) has been out for months, Paul has been out for more than half of the season, Scott has been out for a while, so it's just a unfortunate situation we are in. Because the window is open, we could also see some short-term agreements and that could take us until the summer.

"We are not desperate (in need of a striker). We are also seeing the numbers because we have had many injuries, so if the correct one is there, it will fit us well and we can buy and if there are loans available, it could be possible, but I also have players here who are eating a lot. "

Whats Next?

Liverpool will now go to Wolves in the Premier League at 8pm on Thursday night, before a trip to Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup at 5pm on Sunday. Manchester United, Burnley, will receive on Wednesday at 8.15 pm in the Premier League, before going to Tranmere or Watford in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.