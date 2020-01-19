Jose Mourinho has faith in Danny Rose of Tottenham despite Watford's absence | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa5220d441c58ae6fe2f2ae7a66cbb30611% %MINIFYHTMLa5220d441c58ae6fe2f2ae7a66cbb30612%





Danny Rose has made 18 appearances for the Spurs this season

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho insists that Danny Rose remains part of his plans even though he did not participate in the last two games.

Rose was left without the FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough and the 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday, with 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga playing as left back.

The 29-year-old said he would execute his contract at Spurs, which expires next summer, which could give reasons for Mourinho to look for other options.

Mourinho revealed that Rose was missing in Watford due to a back injury.

He said: "Yes, (he is) part of my plans. Last home game (Middlesbrough), a very offensive team, I also wanted to develop young players and give (Ryan) Sessegnon another chance to play 90 minutes.

"It's the kind of game that Rose doesn't need for his progression, he's already the player he is."

"And today he had a small back injury two days ago, and yesterday we made the decision to bring only fit players."

"We knew it was going to be physical. At the same time, we knew that (Ismaila) Sarr is a runner and control a runner, no better than another runner."

"So the decision was also to bring Sessegnon to the bank in case we needed another end. So a little bit of everything."