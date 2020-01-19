Jordyn Woods reminds his late father: "My greatest loss became my greatest strength,quot;

Jordyn Woods shared an emotional message on his social media account in which he remembers his father, who died too soon. Look at the post that Jordyn shared and made many fans cry.

‘3 years ago, January 18, 2017, I lost my king. I can't say if they have been the longest or shortest years of my life. I still try to understand how to lose it at such an early age, and I felt I deserved more time. You start questioning everything. For anyone dealing with loss or grief, there is no right or wrong way to deal with it, but what I will say is that everything closes. My greatest loss became my greatest strength. 🖤🤞🏽 ’Jordyn captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘May he rest in peace. Blessings, happiness and success for you, "and another follower posted this:" I fully understand all your feelings behind this post. "

Another follower said: ‘Period sis. I just passed the 6 year mark and I keep pressing. God always closes the circle 🙌🏾 ’

Someone else said: ‘I am very sorry for your loss. Losing a father is never easy and only becomes more difficult. I lost my mother when I was only 3 years old because of breast cancer. I miss her every day. Life is unfair sometimes. Keep your head up. & # 39;

A follower said: "And I pray for you, I pray for the pain you feel, I pray for the smile you put on your face but it hurts deep down in you." I pray for peace, I pray that you trust God even when you feel upset. I pray that you remember your father and have memories near your heart. "

One of Jordyn's fans said: pérdida Loss always has a way of doing it. You start living for them, the way they would have wanted. Stay strong Queen ❤ ’

Someone else posted this: "Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when you lose a father."

Ad

Apart from this, Jordyn has been on vacation for a few days, but he made sure to keep his fans and followers up to date by sharing all kinds of juicy photos.



Post views:

0 0