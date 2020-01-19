Jordyn Woods partners with Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny to break the Internet with photos of steamy swimsuits

Jordyn Woods stuns in two new selfies that he recently uploaded to his Instagram page, as the 22-year-old model looks fantastic in a one-piece swimsuit with zebra stripes.

The social media star flaunted her curvy figure in the revealing creation, and uploaded photographs from two angles, one from the front and one from the side.

In the photos, Woods' curly hair was tied in a high bun, and she opted for a natural makeup on her face.

The Internet personality subtitled his publication with the words that he is on his way and also mentioned the Matte Collection swimsuit as the brand of his swimsuit.

Woods has been living his best life with Lori Harvey and social media models Ryan Destiny, Taina W and Amaya Colon while in Jamaica with Future.

One person said: “Melanin Poppin. Those would like to have what we have! Please keep it up. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😍😍😍🔥🔥 "

Another follower said: "I have damn all kinds of flavors. Can I try it? Let me take you on my magic carpet and show you a completely new world queen.

This commenter shared: "Hello, Alexa plays Beyoncé's,quot; Brown Skin Girls "" I can't believe everyone forgot my invitation by mail. "

It seems that Woods is ready to start from scratch after almost a year has passed since the trap scandal broke out with Tristan Thompson.

At that time, it was revealed that Thompson was unfaithful to his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, with Woods, even though she and Kardashians were friends at the time.

However, recently the model tried to prove that she was not to blame because she underwent a lie detection test to prove she was telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared a message on social media explaining why she was no longer mad at Woods.

In his post, the reality TV star said he was allowed to forgive because forgiveness was a strength and not a weakness.

The 35-year-old woman also wrote that, although she was allowed to forgive, she could still protect her space and choose who she wanted in her life and who did not.

Ad

Woods has used the scandal to take his brand to the next level and will continue to expand in the future.



Post views:

0 0