Joaquin Phoenix wins best film actor, & # 39; Parasite & # 39; makes history

The actor of & # 39; Joker & # 39; he pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger and thanks the nominee Leonardo DiCaprio in his acceptance speech, as the film directed by Bong Joon Ho wins a grand prize.

The full winners of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been presented as the ceremony on Sunday January 19 has just concluded. Having mastered this year's prize season, Joaquin Phoenix It was once again unbeatable when he took home the coveted performance of a male actor in a leading role for his role in "jester".

He paid tribute to Heath Ledger In his speech The late actor played the villain Joker in "The dark knight"." I stand here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger, "he said.

The 45-year-old actor, who won a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award for the same role, thanked his fellow nominees, including Leonardo Dicaprio. "There would always be two other guys that I faced with and we would always lose with this guy … every cast director always whispered: & # 39; It's Leonardo & # 39;" he said about him "Once upon a time in Hollywood"star". You have been an inspiration to me and to many people for more than 25 years. "

Directing your attention to Christian baleHe jokingly said he wanted the English actor to ruin at least one performance, "It's irritating. I wish you did. It only stinks once." He continued: "Adam [Conductor], I've been watching you for the past few years and you've been presenting these beautiful, nuanced and incredible deep performances. I'm so touched by you … you should be here."

He did not forget to mention Taron Egerton who received critical acclaim for his performance as Elton John in "Rocketman", saying:" Taran, I'm so happy for you … you're so beautiful in this movie [& # 39; Rocketman & # 39;] and I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to see what else you do. "

He also received a great honor at the SAG Awards the cast of "Parasite"The film made history as the first film in a foreign language to win the outstanding performance of a cast in a film and they received a great ovation as Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam Y Lee Jung Eun took the stage to accept the prize.

Other winners in the movie categories were Renee Zellweger as an outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role for her role in "Judy", Brad Pitt as outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Once upon a time in Hollywood", as much as Laura Dern for the outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role for her turn as Nora Fanshaw in "Marriage history".

"Avengers Final Game"caught the exceptional action performance of a set of specialists in a movie, while Robert de Niro He was honored with the Life Achievement Award, which was presented by DiCaprio.

The SAG-AFTRA also presented awards to the best television actors at the ceremony.

