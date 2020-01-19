Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to Heath Ledger at 2020 SAG Awards

No jokes, all love.
Joaquin Phoenix he continued his winning streak for his famous turn in jester in the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, winning the trophy in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in the film category.
Phoenix beat Christian bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time … in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage history) YTaron Egerton (Rocketman) to get one of the most important awards of the night, but during his speech, Phoenix focused solely on shouting everything he loved from each of his four competitors, and took a moment to pay tribute to the deceased Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his turn as the Joker in The dark knight rises 10 years ago.
"Actually, I stand on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," said the 45-year-old actor at the end of his speech.
Before his touching tribute to Ledger, who tragically died at age 28 in January 2008, Phoenix took a moment to highlight something he respected from each of his fellow nominees, starting with DiCaprio.
"When I started acting again … going to auditions, I always received the final callback. Many people know what that is. There will be, like, two other guys I face. We would always lose with this guy." No actor would say his name because it was too much, "he said." But every cast director would say it's Leonardo. Who is this Leonardo? You know? You have been an inspiration for more than 25 years for me and for many people. I thank you very much,quot;.
Then he yelled at Bale, jokingly, asking him to "suck only once,quot; during his career.
"You commit to your roles in a way that I can only dream of," he said. "There is never a bad performance. It's irritating. I wish you would. Once. It only stinks once. It would be great."
When it came to Driver, the jester the star said: "I've been watching you for the past few years and you've just introduced yourself to these beautiful and deep nuanced, incredible performances, and you moved me with you, and you were devastating in this movie. And you should be here
Finally, he called Egerton for his turn winning the Golden Globe as Elton John in Rocketman, saying: "You're so beautiful in this movie. And I'm so happy for you. And I can't wait to see what else you do."