Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to Heath Ledger at 2020 SAG Awards

No jokes, all love.

Joaquin Phoenix he continued his winning streak for his famous turn in jester in the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, winning the trophy in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in the film category.

Phoenix beat Christian bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time … in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage history) YTaron Egerton (Rocketman) to get one of the most important awards of the night, but during his speech, Phoenix focused solely on shouting everything he loved from each of his four competitors, and took a moment to pay tribute to the deceased Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his turn as the Joker in The dark knight rises 10 years ago.

"Actually, I stand on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," said the 45-year-old actor at the end of his speech.

Before his touching tribute to Ledger, who tragically died at age 28 in January 2008, Phoenix took a moment to highlight something he respected from each of his fellow nominees, starting with DiCaprio.