Jennifer Aniston wins the SAG 2020 Award for The Morning Show

ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston It's a winner, baby!
The morning show star He took home the award for best actress performance in a dramatic series at the SAG 2020 Awards tonight for his portrayal of Alex Levy, a veteran television reporter who is constantly on the verge of a mental breakdown. Aniston beat other television starsHelena Bonham Carter (The crown), Olivia Colman (The crown), Jodie Eat (Killing Eva) Y Elisabeth Moss (The maid's tale) for the honor.
Aniston was in shock when she took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech (this is Jen's first solo victory at SAG, as she won the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series with her friends co-stars in 1996).
"What? Oh, my God. This is so amazing," he said. "What room,quot;.
Aniston joked about her The morning show character, "Who knew that emotional crises felt so good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thanks for watching that."
Aniston also greeted him Morning program co-star Reese witherspoonand added: "I love you, girl. It took 20 years but we finally did it."
Aniston continued: "" I know that the few times they have invited me to return to this room in the last 20 years, it has been so special, the times they have invited me. And being up here is truly and honor. Thank you. Oh Adam Sandler, its performance (in Uncut gems) is extraordinary, and your magic is real. I love you friend."
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.