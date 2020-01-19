Jennifer Aniston wins the SAG 2020 Award for The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston It's a winner, baby!

The morning show star He took home the award for best actress performance in a dramatic series at the SAG 2020 Awards tonight for his portrayal of Alex Levy, a veteran television reporter who is constantly on the verge of a mental breakdown. Aniston beat other television starsHelena Bonham Carter (The crown), Olivia Colman (The crown), Jodie Eat (Killing Eva) Y Elisabeth Moss (The maid's tale) for the honor.

Aniston was in shock when she took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech (this is Jen's first solo victory at SAG, as she won the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series with her friends co-stars in 1996).

"What? Oh, my God. This is so amazing," he said. "What room,quot;.