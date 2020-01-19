Jennifer and Brad Hug at SAG Awards and We Are Unwell

The place where our wildest dream came true.
So let's get straight to the point: Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt Embraced at the SAG 2020 Awards. Continue, take a moment to jump up and down, scream, gasp, process. This is a safe and supportive space. We will be here for you. OK, are we ok? Good.
Of course, the former friends were nominated at the ceremony on Sunday night, and yes, we had hoped to see them in the same room. But the two superstars gave us much more, hugging us in front of the cameras, giving us tests … and photos to analyze obsessively for the rest of the week. We have never been more grateful for a three-day weekend!
The Hug came to the backstage after both actors won in their categories, with Aniston taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The morning show and Pitt won the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, and after we had already collectively lost our point of view about Pitt watching his ex-wife deliver his sincere speech.
But let's really analyze the photos, okay? In addition to all the stages of feelings that we go through after being destroyed by these photos.
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
1. Anticipation: As soon as Pitt mentioned he made reference to the similarities between the role of Cliff Booth and his own life: "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part … a guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get with his wife. It was a great stretch, "we were waiting for the camera to cut Aniston. And wow, that camera operator deserves a raise / Emmy for his quick work.
2. Perplexed: We couldn't read Aniston's reaction to Pitt's joke. She clapped, but it wasn't excessive. Almost as if he knew that each person / tabloid would analyze his reaction? Who can say!
3. hopeful: But then Aniston, to his surprise, won. And guess who was still behind the scenes, watching her deliver her speech with such love? And guess who was sitting at home realizing that Aniston and Pitt would probably be behind the scenes at the same time? Siri, play "You need to calm down."
4. Slightly disappointed: Listen, we loved your speech. It was hot. It was fun. It was lovely She even screamed Adam Sandler In the end, proving that she is the best friend. But we will admit that a small part of us expected him to make some kind of vague reference to Pitt's previous joke.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
5. Euphoria: Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. We wait 15 years. 15 YEARS. And guess what? It was worth the 5.475 days of our family calling us crazy. Our friends trample our dreams while cruelly swallowing a mimosa in the brunch. To doubt sometimes our sanity. Because look. Just look at how happy they look … looking at each other. Joy. Eye contact Affection, dare we say so?
AND DON'T THINK WE DID NOT WARNING THAT HE HAD HAND, OK? What, do you think we are fans or something?
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
6. Excited: Look at her hand persisting in her chest … the way her hand keeps her close, as if she doesn't want her to withdraw it. (Yes, we are available for any body language reading you may need.) Is this the beginning … of something
new old new again? (I hope Jen has a Tinder profile and slides to the right for a recent SAG Award winner).
Pitt said he would have shared the raft, but did he have to let it go?
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
7. Wiring: Now excuse us while we play this .GIF in repetition every day for the rest of our lives. (Or at least until friends come back thanks to Peacock.)
8. Open: Do not think that we do not call our therapist to schedule an emergency session to overcome all feelings. Trouble with dad, feel free to sit here!