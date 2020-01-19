Jennifer and Brad Hug at SAG Awards and We Are Unwell

The place where our wildest dream came true.

So let's get straight to the point: Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt Embraced at the SAG 2020 Awards. Continue, take a moment to jump up and down, scream, gasp, process. This is a safe and supportive space. We will be here for you. OK, are we ok? Good.

Of course, the former friends were nominated at the ceremony on Sunday night, and yes, we had hoped to see them in the same room. But the two superstars gave us much more, hugging us in front of the cameras, giving us tests … and photos to analyze obsessively for the rest of the week. We have never been more grateful for a three-day weekend!

The Hug came to the backstage after both actors won in their categories, with Aniston taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The morning show and Pitt won the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, and after we had already collectively lost our point of view about Pitt watching his ex-wife deliver his sincere speech.