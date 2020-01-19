Jenelle Evans and David Eason – Here is why they got together!

Despite the fact that she previously admitted to being scared of her and her children's lives due to her ex, David Eason, Jenelle Evans surprised everyone by meeting with the separated husband earlier this month. Seeing former Teen Mom star with David and his daughter Ensley in Nashville on January 14 was definitely unexpected, but it's better if people don't read too much!

In other words, they didn't spend time together because they had met or even planned to do it.

Privileged information tells HollywoodLife that ‘Jenelle was with David the other day because Jenelle wants to have a superficial friendship with David to facilitate joint upbringing with her little share, not because they are working to get back together. She has already told people close to her if he shows any sign of aggression or anger that she takes her daughter and leaves. She won't tolerate that. "

As fans remember, it's been almost three months since Jenelle decided to separate from the controversial man and walk away with her children, including her daughter.

According to the source, the reality star is not giving David any free pass despite the fact that she has actually submitted to dismiss her initial restraining order against him.

The reason he did it is that he can see his daughter, Ensley from now on.

Still, Jenelle is "trying to stay strong for her children," since she still doesn't feel safe with David.

As mentioned earlier, in the judicial documents previously obtained by E! News, she stated that: "Due to (David) 's recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large arsenal of weapons, I am afraid for my life and the well-being of my children."

Ad

Before ending their very toxic relationship, Jenelle and David were married for two years.



Post views:

0 0