Javed Akhtar offers an update on the health of Shabana Azmi

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had an accident yesterday when their car crashed into a truck. Although Javed Akhtar was not injured, Shabana Azmi was rushed to the hospital with several bruises. Many industry people visited the veteran actress in the hospital today and tomorrow and Javed Akhtar even informed a leading portal that Shabana Azmi is recovering well.

Speaking of the same, Javed said: "Don't worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there is no serious damage." Well, that's great news. We wish the actress a speedy recovery.