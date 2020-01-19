Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor visit Shabana Azmi in the hospital

Bollywood had a great shock yesterday when news emerged about veteran actress, Shabana Azmi, who met with an accident. Shabana Azmi crashed into a truck and the actress was taken to the hospital immediately. Although the condition of the actress is now stable and she is at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, many celebrities are arriving to see how she is.

Today, we take Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vipul Shah, Riteish Sidhwani, Adhuna Akhtar and some other celebrities in the hospital this afternoon. Check out the photos below.



