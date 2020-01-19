Jack Grealish backed by England's first call by Aston Villa chief Dean Smith | Soccer news





Dean Smith says Jack Grealish has star quality

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes that Jack Grealish has "star quality,quot; and is doing everything possible to win a first call to England.

Villa's captain, Grealish, is enjoying the most prolific season of his career and secured an important point for his team with an excellent draw in the second half in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The 24-year-old midfielder has nine goals for the campaign in all competitions and has also contributed five assists from the Premier League.

England's manager, Gareth Southgate, has so far resisted requests for Grealish to have a top-level international cap, but, with Euro 2020 on the horizon, Smith feels his boss is hard to ignore.

2:19 FREE TO SEE: Highlights as Brighton and Aston Villa tie in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights as Brighton and Aston Villa tie in the Premier League

"Everyone is noticing him because of the way he is playing. He has become a complete player," Smith said.

"But the beauty of Jack is that he is also a great guy. And he keeps pressing us as coaches to improve him and when you have that attitude and that application, you will be a great player."

"People will notice him, that's for sure, and he's doing everything he can to get noticed by the England team."

A villa vs Leicester Live

"We have a very good wardrobe of players who have a lot of potential."

"Everyone is willing to learn, but right now Jack has a bit of star quality on him and players can also see that."

Grealish, uncap, who changed the international loyalty of the Republic of Ireland in 2015, briefly played under Southgate at the U21 level.

Grealish represented the Republic of Ireland at the level of minors before changing loyalty

He has played several roles in the midfield for Villa since he separated from the academy in 2014, but recently stood out as a player who scores goals.

Smith is a big fan of Grealish's desire to surpass himself and feels that the top influential scorer of his team is enjoying the buzz of regularly finding the net.

"When I took office for the first time, I think we had 15, 16 games in the season, I asked him how many goals he had scored and he said & # 39; one & # 39;" said Smith, who was appointed by Villa in October 2018 before guiding. them to the promotion of the Sky Bet Championship.

"How many assists? & # 39; None & # 39 ;.

1:37 Smith thought his Villa team was a good value for his point in Brighton Smith thought his Villa team was a good value for his point in Brighton

"He needs to enter areas where he can score goals and we have him higher on the field and now he has a good habit of being a scorer and is starting to love that feeling of being a scorer as well and wants more.

"When someone wants more, keep working a little harder and he will score more this season, that's for sure."

Despite snatching a point at Amex Stadium after falling behind against Leandro Trossard's first game, Villa remains in the relegation zone, a point from safety.

They received their fellow Watford wrestlers on Tuesday, just over three weeks since they suffered a crushing 3-0 loss at Vicarage Road.

"I think it was a great wake-up call for everyone, including myself," Smith said of the loss in Hertfordshire.

"The performance was not good enough and the players knew it, we talked about it and received a response from them."