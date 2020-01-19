"J.E. of Jagged Edge,quot; Heartbreak ”celebrates its 20th anniversary

%MINIFYHTMLe8c4e9ed9fdc4c3016fcb8860a5bdee711% %MINIFYHTMLe8c4e9ed9fdc4c3016fcb8860a5bdee712%

Roommates, it is safe to say that most of us miss the days of the 90s and early 2000s when R,amp;B reigned and produced some of the best albums of all time. Jagged Edge is responsible for one of those albums, and his body of work that defines his career turns 20 today, the second album of the group "J.E. Desamor,quot;.

After releasing a gold selling album, "A Jagged Era,quot; from 1998, the Jagged Edge group returned to the busy R,amp;B music scene with their follow-up album that would be the most successful. Released on January 18th, 2000, "J.E. Heartbreak,quot; was named as a tribute to the group's main influence, New Edition, whose 1988 album was titled "Heart Break." The second release of Jagged Edge achieved Double platinum certified by the RIAA state.

The album featured five successful singles, including "Keys To The Range," which was in the soundtrack of the 1999 Omar Epps movie "In Too Deep," "He Can & # 39; t Love You," "Let & # 39 ; s Get Married "and his popular remix and the final single," Promise. "

At the time the album was released, Jagged Edge had high hopes for the project, saying:

“When you think of the 80s, you think of New Edition and Michael Jackson. When you think of the 2000s, we want you to think about Jagged Edge. As if we were the best we did at that time. "

Jagged Edge has had several other albums since the release of "J.E. Heartbreak," but that album easily contains the group's biggest hits, and some of the most memorable R,amp;B songs in the genre. Happy Anniversary!

