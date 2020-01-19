Is Joaquin Phoenix really going to wear Stella McCartney's same tuxedo for the Oscars and other awards ceremonies? It was previously announced that Joaquin is doing his part to reduce waste by wearing the same tuxedo, as Suzy Kerr reported, but many find the idea surprising and even peculiar. Joaquin is known for being true to his own beliefs and has already had a great impact on the awards. He encouraged many of the shows to serve vegan and plant-based food as a way to combat climate change and joined celebrities like Martin Sheen and Michael Moore who are being arrested in Jane Fonda's climate change protests on Fridays. . Fonda has been inspired by the protests of Greta Thunberg and has caused her own movement in Washington D.C.

Stella McCartney shared several photos of Joaquin in the tuxedo and, in addition to praising him for his victory in the Golden Globe, congratulated him on his commitment to the fight against climate change. Some suggest that Joquin is taking his stance too far and should not feel that he cannot wear different costumes for events. Others agree with Stella and say their position should be praised.

Stella shared the following comment on her official Instagram account where she has 6.2 million followers.

This man is a winner … using personalized Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet and all its creatures. He has also chosen to use this same Tux for the entire prize season to reduce waste. I am proud and honored to join forces with you Joaquin, continue to inspire and shine with your light x Stella⁣ Joaquin Phoenix wins the Best Actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom #StellaMenswear Tuxedo. # # JoaquinPhoenix⁣ # StellaMcCartney⁣ #GoldenGlobes #InStella

You can see the photos that Stella McCartney shared of Joaquin Phoenix winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor for jester down.

What do you think of Joaquin Phoenix's statement not to wear any other suit or tuxedo for the 2020 awards, except the Stella McCartney tuxedo?

Do you think Joaquín Phoenix will win the Oscar for best performance for his role as Arthur Fleck in jester?



