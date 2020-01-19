Iraqi protesters block roads while intensifying calls for reform | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML6703a62910f15bccdb8aae1aa32caf5811% %MINIFYHTML6703a62910f15bccdb8aae1aa32caf5812%

Baghdad, Iraq – Protesters closed major roads in cities across Iraq on Sunday night, stepping up their campaign for political change, while the clock marked the last hours until the deadline for the government to comply with its demands for reform.

In Najaf, protesters burned photos of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and shot down posters of Abu Mahdi Al Mohandes, the former leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq, or Hashd al-Shaabi, the umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias from Iraq

On Palestine Street in Baghdad, young men threw Molotov cocktails at the Mohammed Al Qassem highway overpass, while trying to block the road until late at night. For several hours, the protesters incited the police, hitting the railings with sticks and metal posts, and withdrew only temporarily when the security forces fired tear gas at them.

A nearby garage yard functioned as a first aid center, with volunteer doctors treating protesters for exposure to tear gas with saline solution, before taking them back to the overpass.

AFP reported that 10 people were injured in Sunday skirmishes.

Roads were also blocked in Diwaniyah, Sumaria and Wasit.

Road closures and demonstrations were expected by Monday, at which time a deadline set by protesters in the city of Nasiriyah to announce a new prime minister and a new government would have expired.

The deadline and their demands announced last week were quickly adopted by protesters across the country.

The demands include a new electoral law and a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi who, despite resigning two months ago, remains in office.

More protests planned

Anticipating his failure, many in Baghdad seemed reluctant to wait.

"We all know that they will not comply, the only way they take us seriously is if we cut the roads and interrupt the city, it is our weapon," said Zaid Ali, 19, who had traveled from Basra before La Monday's climb.

“They have had their chance, they have had many opportunities: 17 years of opportunities. There will be no extension, ”he added.

Shiite cleric and militia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced his support for the escalations scheduled for Monday

"I hope they are committed to peace, not to damage people's security and subject the country to a fierce civil war," reads a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Anti-government protests have been going on in Iraq since the beginning of October with people occupying Tahrir Square in Baghdad (File: Erin Trieb / Getty Images)

Adding: "I respect the government's decision, if any, to confront saboteurs and riots, but a distinction must be made between peaceful (protesters) and saboteurs."

It came after Sadr called his followers out on the streets on Friday in a march of a million men.

Many of the people in Tahrir Square in Baghdad are deeply skeptical of Sadr's motives, fearing he may try to hijack the popular protest movement for his own benefit.

"Sadr has nothing to do with us, we don't want him, we don't want his militia, he's part of the problem," Hozam Hunaidi, 24, told Al Jazeera.

“I will die before marching behind his banner. I've been here for three months, sleeping in the cold, facing danger. I didn't do that for him. ”

"He (Sadr) will try to erase us from the map, if the Sadristas come to Tahrir, we will defend ourselves," said Hamoud Ali, 32.

In a sign of what may come, the governor of Basra, Asaad Al Eidani, said his security forces would not allow the suspension of regular working hours or the closure of schools as a result of the protests.

New demonstrations are expected across the country starting Monday, as protesters try to recover the initiative almost three weeks after the murders of Al Mohandes and Soleimani.

Many worry that the demands of the thousands that have manifested since the beginning of October may be forced to leave the political agenda following the decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to assassinate the two military leaders.