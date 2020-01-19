Internal photographs and videos of Umang 2020

Umang 2020 was held in Mumbai today and many celebrities saw themselves wearing their best style. Held to entertain and recognize the efforts of the Mumbai police throughout the year, the event always has many celebrities and this year was no different.

From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan to Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, many celebrities arrived for the big night. From meetings and greetings on the red carpet, selfies within the show to presentations full of energy, the show was a total explosion. Look at the photos.

